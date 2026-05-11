If you’re a fan of beautiful harmonies, these two sisters have got you COVERED!

Don’t know I stumbled upon them, but I am a sucker for a great voice and a pretty face. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire. Total fan of all of them.

But finding a rare gem like the Thomas Sisters make me feel like a particularly successful archaeologist. You, know — covered in dirt, on my knees holding up a stunningly well-preserved skull for the cover of Old Dirt Monthly.

I used to sing in the church choir millenniums ago and was born with the ability to appreciate beautiful harmonies. These two are some of the best I’ve ever heard.

The most beautiful version of Hallelujah

It was only after seeing this that I started looking for more of her music and discovered she has a sister with a powerful set of pipes:

You Raise Me Up

This one raises the hairs on my arms. Stunningly good. Their two voices are well and truly complementary and matched.

The Prayer

The very Best of Lucy Thomas

And since I name-dropped them above:

Mariah Carey -- Vision of Love

Whitney -- Didn't we almost have it all?

This is the most stunning song showing her enormous range. When she gets into SHOUTING it STILL sounds great. For my money her and Celine are the greatest pop singers I have ever heard.

Faith Hill -- It Matters to Me

Breathe

Reba -- Til You Love Me

God, this one is an absolute stunner! Those blue eyes just SLAY ME.

I’m a little prejudiced because my lovely bride also has red hair and blue eyes:

This is one of my favorites. Her husband had just died the previous month, after 20 years of marriage and she broke up singing this:

Celine Dion -- Alone

Damn! How could I forget Toni Braxton?

Unbreak my Heart