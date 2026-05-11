Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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le Thamisard's avatar
le Thamisard
2h

Interesting. I just (4 hours ago) received a phone call from an old friend in France, telling me I MUST listen to this girl and her sister.

This is real talent, coupled with a huge amount of work in perfecting her craft. The result is sublime.

Both sisters are easy on the eye, too

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