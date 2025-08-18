Illegal alien trucker kills 3

Read somewhere they were cracking down in Texas, Arkansas and Kansas by stopping trucks and making them read a paragraph in English.

Over 1500 trucks have been impounded as a result of inability to read ANY English.

And in this case, of course he’s a Sikh:

“A horrific tragedy struck Florida this week when an illegal alien truck driver caused a deadly crash that killed three Americans—thanks to a commercial driver’s license handed to him by none other than Democrat-run California.

The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India who crossed into the U.S. through Mexico in 2018, was behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler on Florida’s Turnpike near Fort Pierce. Instead of driving responsibly, Singh made an insane illegal U-turn that left a minivan crushed and three people dead.

Video of the aftermath shows Singh completely unfazed, casually walking around his mangled truck as the victims’ vehicle lay in ruins. He showed zero emotion as he examined the wreckage—while three innocent lives had just been stolen.”

I talk about the influx of Indians in detail here:

UPDATE: Charged with vehicular manslaughter — BUT WILL JUST BE DEPORTED!

UPDATE

Here’s the FOX news coverage: FOX News