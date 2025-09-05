Built by Americans. Captured by Foreigners.

“How foreign interests infiltrate, capture, and gut American companies from the inside. This is no longer a theory. It has happened. And we have the blueprint. In 2023, a U.S. attorney exposed how a company he worked with was quietly taken over after hiring a foreign CEO. The new CEO, backed by a private equity firm, removed the original American founders. Then he filled every C-suite position with executives from his home country. No diversity. No objectivity. Just a complete executive sweep. Within months, 15% of the American workforce was laid off. But the jobs didn’t disappear. They were filled by imported workers on visas. The firm was transformed from the top down, one relationship at a time. "He replaced every executive with someone from his country. Every single one." "My sister's company went through the same thing. She's the only American left on her team." "This is everywhere. And nobody is stopping it”.

This is easily the most horrifying thing I have ever read.

The Chief Engineer details how Indians have a touted national strategy to gut American companies through the camel nose inside the tent approach detailed above.

Hire one Indian, either in HR or C-Suite, backed by private equity firms. Watch them bring in other Indian nationals via referrals working on H1-Bs. Make the Americans train their replacements, then lay them off.

There is no such thing as meritocracy in Indian culture — it’s all about who you know.

Eventual end-goal is to move the entire company to India.

I have seen this first-hand at GE Healthcare — the hiring manager was an Indian woman, and of the 35 engineers, only one was an American. And he was retiring.

They brought me in to fix the massive fuckups they created when they outsourced a major product update to Bangalore. Software that had previously been stable for months at a time was routinely crashing 3-4 times EVERY DAY after their ‘engineering team’ got ahold of it.

To say these folks are incompetent is belaboring the obvious.

Now I’ve been banging the drum about this, but just from a personal perspective. The article above details the NATIONAL STRATEGY being implemented by the Indian government to suck the US dry.

They routinely cite in the Indian press the ~120 BILLION dollars of remittances from the US to India as a source of national pride.

That’s money that is being sent out of the country that will never benefit Americans in any way. Indeed, if it ever does come back, it is as the funds needed to buy and gut even more companies.

WE ARE FUNDING THE GUTTING OF US INDUSTRY WITH OUR TAXES.

The unemployment rate for Computer Science graduates is currently 35%, in a field that was touted by the FJB admin as the ‘future’. Remember those assholes who told the coal miners they had just laid off with the ‘Green New Deal’ to ‘learn to code’?

Biden tells coal miners to “learn to code”

And the article at the top also details the hitherto-unknown-to-me visas H-4EAD, which allows an Indian hire to bring in their spouse.

I am in despair. Close down entire industries with good jobs, tell the unemployed to ‘learn to code’ and then blow out the H1-B and associated visas to make sure Americans will never even be considered for openings.

The only ray of hope I see is this: by not hiring meritocratically, you practically GUARANTEE failure. I’ve seen this first-hand, as detailed above.

Intel has lost its way because 45-50% of their workforce is Indians and Pakis. All they are doing now is looking for government handouts and following AMD around.

The heads of Google, Microsoft, Apple, H-P are ALL INDIANS.

Microsoft just laid off 9,000 people and immediately applied for 6,300 H1-Bs.

I’m glad I got out when I did.