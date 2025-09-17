This movie came out in 1960, an adaptation of a screenplay, hence the exquisite editing — there is not one single scene that does not advance the narrative. Every single actor/actress hits it out of the park. Truly an exceptional film.

The imdb page: Inherit the Wind

and Rotten Tomatoes, where it garners a 93/91 rating: Inherit the Wind

It tells the story of the Scopes Monkey Trial from the progressive viewpoint of the time. The prosector is Frederick March, portraying a deeply unlikable man, but it does give him some incredible lines, like this verse from Proverbs.

The actual verse in Proverbs: He that troubleth his own house

I don’t know about you, but I was raised on the King James version of the Bible and I view the others as cheap knockoffs. YMMV.

The Scopes Monkey Trial

I fell in love with Spencer Tracy after watching this film. I have only a few man-crushes — Peter O’Toole, Richard Burton both from the amazing film ‘Becket’.

That film had one of the best lines ever: “Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest?” which was the genesis of the assassination of Becket. MUCH MORE subtle than all of the ‘progressives’ voting for which right-winger should be killed next right out in public on Twitter. These ‘people’ disgust me.

It was also the first time I questioned my faith as a deeply Catholic boy who desperately wanted to be a priest. Powerful films have a way of starting trouble in the minds of young, impressionable people.

Tracy questioning Frederick March about a throwaway line in Genesis:

“And Cain knew his wife. Now where the hell did she come from?

I am not sure of your intent when asking the question.

Well, if in the beginning there were Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, where did Mrs. Cain come from? Did they pull off another Creation in the next county?

… I’ll leave the agnostics to hunt for her.”

The crowd laughed approvingly at that lame dad joke. I did not. It was the genesis (pun intended) of my doubt in the Bible.

This powerful scene is where the spectators first turn against the prosecutor: He wishes to think

Tracy displays my first taste of righteous fury: When bigots burned a man

“If today you can make a law to prohibit the teaching of evolution, then tomorrow you can make a law to not even talk about it. If you can do the one, you can do the other.

And soon, with drums beating and banners flying, you’ll march back, back to the time when bigots BURNED a man who tried to bring truth and enlightenment to the people.”

There’s an entire industry devoted to finding all the logical errors in the Bible. I’ll leave that to the agnostics to find.

So, why do I bore you about a black-and-white film from 65 years ago?

Because it speaks directly to the situation in the US today.

Replace ‘burned’ with ‘shot’ and the situation is EXACTLY THE SAME:

“And soon, with drums beating and banners flying, you’ll march back, back to the time when bigots shot a man who tried to bring truth and enlightenment to the people.”

Ahh, Charlie you did not deserve that. Nobody does.

‘Progressives’ tell a dire story of this cursed-from-the-start country, founded in slavery and land-theft, pointing to our checkered past and saying the stains will NEVER come out, no matter what we do.

That there is no hope for a better future, that our evil goes to the core and the only thing left to do is burn it all down and start over.

Dumbasses.

“He that troubleth his own house will Inherit the Wind”. No truer words have ever been spoken.

What kind of ‘new’ country would people who kill someone speaking truth and then dance on his grave create?

Does it sound like anyplace you would ever care to live? Do they sound like the kind of people you would want as a friend or countrymen?

How can people so soul-less live with themselves? To hate anyone who they disagree with SO MUCH that they laugh when a 31-year old righteous man and father is killed?

Since they are empty inside, they will probably never ask themselves those questions.

If we ever get into a civil war, may God have mercy on their souls, because I won’t.

Disowning family over politics