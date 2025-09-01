This is why we can never have nice things, dammit. These two articles point out some really damning data points on JD Vance (not his real name).

I HIGHLY RECOMMEND YOU READ BOTH OF THESE ARTICLES.

I was really hoping we could have a smooth glide path into 12 years of MAGA, but it looks like those were foolish dreams.

I will keep my radar set to high on this guy.

Sundance from Conservative Treehouse, breaks my heart again

“From this timeline, we can see how J.D. Vance went from no money (student loans) in 2013, to big money in 2020. Everything came via Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt, but mostly Thiel.”

…

“Billionaires Eric Schmidt and Peter Thiel are key members of the steering committee of the controversial, closed-door, and overtly globalist Bilderberg conference. Newsweek once called Schmidt and Thiel the two most influential figures at Bilderberg.

Peter Thiel’s company, Palantir Tech, is the driving force of a global surveillance system using artificial intelligence (AI).”

…

“As an outcome of an influence network in 2006, Senator Barack Obama was successfully installed. As an outcome of an influence network in 2022, Senator J.D. Vance was successfully installed.

Both Barry Sotero (Obama) and James Bowman (Vance) are mirror images of each other; the playbooks used to create both are identical. One went through the path of community activism, the other through the military. Both paths have a target audience.”

I don’t know about you folks, but the word “Bilderberg” summons some really ominous feelings. Nothing good has EVER come out of Bilderberg:

Shadowy Forces Behind JD Vance’s Rise and Grooming as MAGA Successor

“They’re capable of being shaped and reshaped into whatever form seems like a good idea at the time. Don’t forget that JD went from being a Never Trumper to a Mega MAGA almost overnight. Is he just a more intelligent, non-alcoholic, Republican version of Kamala? They both came out of nowhere, inexplicably. In today’s media-driven world it’s possible to create a character out of whole cloth.”

Now coming out of left field from a man who has some excellent insights into the human condition:

“Now, this doesn’t mean that Vance is definitely a Gamma. We simply don’t have sufficient direct information about him. Due to his disadvantaged beginnings, he could simply be a low Delta who has genuinely changed his perspective as he matured and found success, who has been hardened by the experience of overcoming the challenges he faced. However, the rapidity and extremity of those successes tends to point to them as being largely manufactured, not overcome.

Only time will tell one way or another, but in the meantime, it’s not unreasonable to expect the sort of dishonesty, grandiosity, and ultimately betrayal from him that would confirm this initial conclusion.

If my initial suspicions were correct and Vance is a Gamma whose high-status male credentials were manufactured and provided to him, the odds are that he will succumb to temptation and betray his Alpha. If he’s actually a Delta, then the odds would favor him remaining loyal and capable of serving the President well as a situational Bravo.”