Nine days after a trans-affiliated shooter killed Charlie Kirk, the liberals’ response so far has been amazingly mild.

Usually by now there would have been at least one liberal town, run for 50+ years by Democrats that would be in flames, with the attendant looting and cop cars burning, but so far (knocks on wood) we have been spared that crap again.

So, what gives?

Liberals have finally started asking themselves “are we the baddies here?” Cutting off USAID and the torrent of public funds to NGOs was effective Trump saying out loud the Soros orgs should be investigated for RICO Antifa declared to be a domestic terrorist organization Hey, whatever happened to “The Patriot Front”?

Case 1 has a strong shot — there are hundreds of TikToks of long-time liberals saying the craziness has gotten so extreme they can no longer, in good conscience, stay as a loyal member.

When the party line REQUIRES you to say it’s totally OK to call Charlie Kirk a fascist, racist transphobe, when there is literally no evidence to that effect, perhaps that was a bridge too far? Dancing in glee at the death of a righteous man is maybe a bit much?

No, that is too easy an explanation. If they can drape the rainbow flag over their shoulders and say with a straight face that men can have babies, they have long since abandoned whatever tenuous grasp of reality they ever had.

That the FIRST THING that comes to mind is the transgender issue illustrates the problem plaguing Dems — when the hill you chose to die on requires people to deny reality in such an obvious way, there is practically no way to return to relevance.

The liberals I encounter in town have taken refuge in saying they’re an Independent rather than risking reputational loss proudly proclaiming the current Dem party line.

Dems MUST find some way to return to the real world. Or will they keep screaming and thrashing as they tumble into irrelevance, with people averting their eyes as they wander around mumbling to themselves ‘I coulda been a contender’?

But there will be a LOT of thrashing and screaming first:

Case 2, the demise of USAID, has some strong points to be made in its favor. I’m starting to see handmade signs at the few protests again, and that hasn’t been true for a long time. People may not know this, but a four-color 36x30 sign will set you back 40-50 bucks, with a 2-color coming in at half that. Signage is a big expense for a crazy person.

And I also have stopped hearing about Craigslist ads for paid protestors. The 5 BILLION a MONTH that USAID didn’t piss away on transgender operas in Peru may have bought a few crazies and their signs. Just spitballin here.

On a side note, I myself could never be a commercial printer these days, since 90% of any signs would be supporting the Dem insanity du jour. It’s like the hotdog vendor in Inherit the Wind — “don’t have any opinions, sir — they’re bad for business”.

Case 3, the shot across the bow for the Soros orgs also has a strong case to make. Data Republican has made a deep dive into the funding and come up with an NGO that seems to be at the center of all the craziness.

Data Republican

She estimates the Soros org the Open Society Foundation has pumped over 80 million dollars into over two thousand smaller NGOs oriented towards ‘direct action’. You can buy A LOT of craziness for that kind of money.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if Trump calling them out so publicly will have a chilling effect.

Case 4, antifa declared a domestic terrorist organization DEFINITELY will have a chilling effect.

It’s been obvious for a long time these crazies are well-organized and absurdly well-funded. The question is why they have been off-limits to law enforcement?

Every night in Portland, for the last nine months, these crazies do things any one of us would be arrested for and get away with it. How can this be, unless they have protection at the governmental level?

Current estimates are that they have about 20,000 active ‘soldiers’ scattered across a few Dem-run cities. Rolling these guys up should not be a problem, particularly since they have been infiltrated by the feds for years.

I was at the Portland anti-war demonstrations in 2003 and saw antifa up close and personal. A group of 50 marched across one of the bridges and man, they were not blessed by nature. If I looked like that I’d be pissed at the world, too.

I’m pretty sure I could have taken care of at least 20 all by myself. These people up against motivated patriots would be a very short battle.

Case 5, where has Patriot Front gone has a simple answer. They folded like a cheap suit once they were arrested. Turns out they were Feds.

That should have been obvious from the way they were dressed, and the fact they accomplished absolutely nothing but pointing and laughter. Your tax dollars at work. I wonder what goes through your mind as a fed when your boss comes to you and says you’re going to be playing dress-up?

“Do your best to look intimidating even though you’re all dressed in the same crappy uniform.”

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say the days of full-scale Dem riots are over.