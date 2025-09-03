How a little-known visa became a big business

“Two Virginia brands Mahandru Associates and its sister Startup Business Bureau sell a simple promise: set up a U.S. company, move a "manager" here on an L1 visa and figure out the rest later.

Their own pages show the sales engine behind it: referral commissions, markups allowed for middlemen, cash accepted at the office and a large trail of short-life LLCs registered at the same handful of addresses. This business model shows how easy it is to profit from selling access to live and profit in the U.S.”

Well, you gotta give credit where it’s due — these Indians are very creative in the way they rape us with our own laws.

Now they can setup an LLC and import a ‘manager’ to ‘run’ it. The LLC is just a shell, of course, but the beauty of it is they can bring in their entire family to ‘help’.

All nice and legal-like.

Oh, and the Snow Mexicans are having their own invasion — 800 ‘community colleges’ just in Ontario alone are churning Indians through at frantic rates:

Why are millions of Indians studying at these diploma mills?

My favorite was either the converted Walmart, or the mechanic shop.