We sold our house in Portland, OR in 2012 and purchased the above rig with the intention of travelling around the country as nomads.

I had been rather forcibly retired from Intel (a story for another time) and the wife had been laid off from Nike in the Great Old Person Purge of 2011. 95% of the people laid off were over 50, and she had to sign a pledge that said she was not allowed to sue them for age discrimination, else no severance. A*sholes.

A great deal of learning was required as I had never had a full-size truck before and never had a trailer of any sort.

A quick tl;dr: Searching for the next trailer park was a full-time job and a total crapshoot as the pictures NEVER matched reality. We spent nearly $1000 a month on trailer courts. And being the new folks, the FIRST PERSON to come up to you in a new bar is a guaranteed psychopath who has run out of local victims, and they view you as fresh meat for their game. Hard pass, though they were being the most charming they could simulate. We met some real winners, not.

These posts inspired by this:

‘Living in paradise but profoundly unhappy’: how the digital nomad dream soured

We meandered slowly towards Ohio, and I suggested to her somewhere in Nebraska that we should volunteer on the Romney campaign. She, not knowing better, enthusiastically agreed and we set sights on Columbus Ohio.

After the inevitable loss, we headed south. We’d never been anywhere south of Kentucky, so we were really excited to see the rest of the country.

The normal routine would be to drive 100-200 miles a day, since towing the trailer never became a comfortable thing for me. They had added a manual braking attachment that activated the trailer brakes, since the trailer weighed almost exactly twice as much as the truck.

This was mounted next to my right knee, and every time I used it, I was scared sh*tless. Together, the entire rig was ~17,000 pounds of metal. I could never convince the wife to even try driving it, since she saw how seriously spooked I was.

The worst times were when you hit a stretch of industrial 4-lane road with a 45-mph limit and stoplights every quarter mile. My hand never left the trailer brake. Talk about some white-knuckle driving.

I’m not going to go down the itinerary, as that’s pretty boring for most people, which we discovered when we tried telling our story in the little town we wound up in. I’ll just show you some of the more interesting things we saw.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa was STILL a near ghost town four years after this flood. We walked around downtown at lunch time on a Tuesday and saw a total of 3 people.

Pendleton, Oregon as seen from the rest stop/overlook heading into the Blue Hills in the first week of owning the rig. Going up and down those hills with a new rig and zero experience was an exercise in pure terror. Any remaining hair that wasn’t white gave up the ghost on that drive.

For the first month, I never went faster than 60, as the trailer would occasionally start to rock side-to-side, especially in cross winds. We were flipped off and honked at a LOT in Wyoming because of that. Driving 15 below the speed limit gains you new admirers every time, guaranteed.

Talk about a small town — not even a stoplight. Made famous by the Eagles. Nothing to see or do at all. Can not recommend.

We did a LOT of this, as we were newly retired and pretty stressed out after the house selling experience. Nothing quite like getting a 63-item house inspection report for the pettiest crap I have ever seen. The garage door sensors mounted 1-inch higher than required was the one that really made me laugh. Surprisingly difficult to align.

Crater Lake, Oregon. July. Still snow visible on the shore. Beautiful, but she got her first case of altitude sickness at 8600 feet, so the plan to camp was scotched.

San Antonio Texas — the Alamo. Way smaller than I expected. Sat in a bar and talked to a young couple from Chicago, who were at pains to explain how wonderful the city really was. I’ve been there multiple times and was rather scathing, as it is a cesspool with entire sections that no one in their right mind would venture into. Southie, I’m looking at you. Though I will admit the aquarium was really cool.

This one is sad. Beautiful little town, situated right on a time zone line, so they celebrated New Years twice, once on the right side and then on the left. The Gulf of Mexico (oops, America) water was brown and disgusting and the idea of playing in it was immediately struck from the list.

There was an aerospace museum a short drive away, and they had an actual SR-71 Blackhawk mounted inside on the ceiling. Way cool. Huge.

That beautiful little town was TOTALLY DESTROYED by Hurricane Michael:

"We were so utterly devastated" - How Mexico Beach is recovering 5 years after Hurricane Michael

New Orleans. Walking down Bourbon Street arm-in-arm with the wife, and the strippers would run out and try to drag us into the club. Surprisingly aggressive matched with wildly unattractive/fat is not a recipe for success. Hard pass.

Talking with a bartender later that night I remarked on the low quality of the women, and she said “Oh honey, that’s the day shift. The night shift would blow you away”.

Nighttime on Bourbon is an absolute feast for people watchers, which we both are. Having heard the stories, I made sure we stayed on Bourbon, as there were some decidedly dicey looking folks down the side streets. My bad guy radar is pretty good.

That’s it for this part.