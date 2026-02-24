Spent a week in Tampa and surrounding environs in July, 2012. Found the most fascinating bar we have ever personally seen: Hamburger Mary’s.

Every single employee at Mary’s was a gay dude. The twinks worked as waiters and kitchen help — the bears were the bartenders.

It was surreal — you’d be sucking on a beer when a young guy with a rocking bod would walk by with his shirt rolled up to just under his nipples.

This was our bartender and he was without doubt the funniest guy I have ever talked with. He absolutely LOVED Sharon and kept hitting on her in the most outrageously funny style — she just ate it up. Nothing funnier than a guy, gayer than a 3-dollar bill, telling your wife of 30 years just exactly how he was going to ravish her. We were practically rolling on the floor.

We got there sometime in July and they were having their annual Christmas in July parade. They mounted fake snow cannons on all the second-floor restaurants and coated the street with fake snow. We posted up on the second-floor balcony at Mary’s and had an absolute blast.

They had two cigar bars, so we, of course, had to go see them:

Here she is, smoking her first cigar ever (and last):

And here is one of the last appearances of Ron Jeremy, the porn star (known as the HedgeHog due to his amazingly hairy body and massive cock:

They had about 30 marching bands and the entire parade lasted over an hour.

It was an absolute blast. If you ever get a chance, hit up the main drag (Ybor City) in Tampa — the people-watching is absolutely top-shelf.

All of the houses on the inlets were on stilts due to the hurricanes. I fell in love with this one — I could see me on the top deck, downing a cold one and keeping the binoculars handy for spotting the alligators.