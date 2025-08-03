They’ve been asking straight-up political questions during the security clearance vetting:

Political questions for security clearance process

“The FBI security clearance process was completely secret, with generally no oversight from the inspector general or Congress. That’s an environment ripe for abuse and easily taken advantage of. Without these back-room documents, we never would have known about the abuse within the Security Division, and that political considerations were right there in black and white as real factors in the decision-making process,” Leavitt said.