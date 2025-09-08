I wrote about this here:

spurred on by a tweet forwarded from Elon Musk:

and there are three more outlets in the ‘Show more’ that I was too lazy to copy. The list above is representative of the MSM.

Well, Musk’s tweet was shared with his 225 MILLION followers, and he was able to shame these despicable dirtbags into at least MENTIONING her untimely, brutal and totally undeserved death at the hands of a violently insane bum who should have been in prison.

NOTE: SHE WAS KILLED AUGUST 22nd AND NONE OF THEM MENTIONED IT UNTIL THEY WERE SHAMED BY MUSK TWO WEEKS LATER.

AND, OF COURSE, THEY COULDN’T JUST REPORT IT STRAIGHT.

No more ‘standing with Ukraine’: Media disses Ukrainian woman murdered by black man…

The victim and the killer’s 14 previous arrest mugshots:

”But the story doesn’t end there, because right on cue, the media has swooped in to do the heavy lifting for the left. Instead of calling out the failed policies that allowed a dangerous repeat offender to roam free, CNN framed it as a “debate” over crime, as if there’s some nuanced policy discussion to be had over a brutal stabbing on public transit.”

…

“Axios took things in an even more absurd direction, spinning the brutal murder into some convoluted “MAGA message,” as if the real story here isn’t a dead woman, but Republicans daring to point out the obvious.

Axios actually looked at this savage murder and decided the real story was… MAGA’s messaging.”

The video proves beyond doubt this was an unprovoked attack. She was head down staring into her phone. If they had had words she sure as hell wouldn’t let him sit behind her like that.

She probably ‘looked at him’ and he decided in his sick, twisted mind that that was a sign of ‘disrespect’.

NEVER let someone who looked like him sit behind you.

ALWAYS keep your head on a swivel on public transportation.

Nolte: Far-Left Axios Upset MAGA Exposed Charlotte Train Stabbing to Public

“Axios, as is usually the case, manages to be even more grotesque than the others in its objection to the public dissemination of this video. The fascist streak that runs through this outlet cannot be stopped. Because if you read between the lines, Axios is not only angry that alternative media are now the media, Axios seems to be lobbying against surveillance cameras and the public release of surveillance camera footage.”

…

“No matter how hard you try, you will never hate outlets like Axios half as much as they hate you.

So why is this stabbing video legitimate news…?

Because the alleged murderer had no business being on the streets, threatening public safety. When the System fails, that’s news, and here the System failed miserably, and an innocent young woman who came to America as a refugee from violence died a horrific death. Why? Two reasons: First, because Democrats have run Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County without any opposition for decades. Second, it perfectly encapsulates President Trump’s crusade to end crime in these Democrat-run cities.

Brown Jr. is only 34 and has already been arrested 14 times, including a five-year jail sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon in 2014. His own mother then tried to have him institutionalized. He was obviously a violent mental case.

They had him.”

I am at a loss for words. Rest In Peace, Iryna.

NY POST:

Horrid video of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s slaughter on Charlotte train is met with deafening silence from Dem leaders, media

Effing CNN:

Video shows fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte light rail – stirring debate on crime in major US cities