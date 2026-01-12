I started a substack for the express purpose of telling people how we cured my wife’s cancer by ourselves after experiencing the depths of the cancer industrial complex:

Ken Smith

January 13, 2025

DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. This is a description of what worked for us and is in no way a prescription. You try this at your own risk. But you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t desperate, so WHAT HAVE YOU GOT TO LOSE?

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She is a very private person and wanted no part of broadcasting her travails to the world. I argued her into allowing it by telling her if we could prevent EVEN ONE PERSON from falling into the clutches of the cancer industrial complex we could count our lives as a success. She agreed. I love that girl. She is the love of my life.

43 years and we are going stronger than we ever have before. Every day is a blessing.