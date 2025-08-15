Here is an interesting video talking about what happens to your body during a 5-day fast:

What happens to your body during a 5-day fast

While the guy talks like he’s addressing a group of 5-year-olds, which really turns me off, his science explanations are dead-on.

I have a long history of short fasts, usually ended because I pussied out before Day 3, when your hunger finally subsides.

I kept detailed diaries of fasts and occasionally go back to look at them, thereby cementing in place the image of a pussy with no willpower. :-D Oh well.

However, I did have one that lasted THIRTEEN DAYS. Lost 32 pounds. After day three, lost all hunger pangs (this is common) and after that it was all good things.

His video talks about the increase of mental clarity, and I’m here to testify this is a real thing. I felt WONDERFUL.

Day 6, I went to Wendy’s (my favorite) and watched the wife eat, with absolutely no hunger pangs. No desire to get any food or even steal some of hers. It was surreal.

Let me clarify that — you may be starving, or at least feel that way, with INTENSE hunger pangs on the first two days. Usually, I’ll do some chicken noodle broth and a small V-8 to tide me over this stretch.

Day 3 is where the hunger pangs subside but let me try to describe this.

Days 1 and 2 you are DESPERATE for food. All you can think about. Actual gnawing hunger pangs. I try to find things to do to take my mind off it, usually with no luck. This time is where you find out what kind of willpower you can actually summon. In my case, that is a dry hole. Being a hopeless drunk is not a helpful attribute when assessing willpower.

Day 3 you wake up and the desperation is mostly gone. You are aware that eating would be nice, but it is no longer the center of your universe. By Day 5, eating has become something you are aware is an option, but there is no driving urge. Hard to believe that the idea of eating can become ‘meh’ but there it is.

The mental clarity becomes acute. From Day 4 on, you get this wonderful sense of healthiness. Usually, I’ll drop 10-13 pounds by Day 4. As he says in the video, this is water weight associated with glycogen leaving your body. NOT FAT — just water weight. Don’t get too excited, it will come back immediately once you start eating again.

Day 5 is when the actual fat starts being burned in earnest. THESE pounds can stay off if you adjust your diet and exercise. Going back to Twinkies and soda will not help in keeping the pounds you have so painstakingly lost off.

By Day 10 I was whooping — I could actually see the six-pack that had been hiding under a layer of fat for so many years.

I lift weights and exercise, and I KNEW I had serious muscles under there. To finally be able to see them shot me to the moon. I was THRILLED.

So, why did my fast end after 13 days? The night of Day 13 I had a serious bout of dizziness, to the point of almost falling over just walking through the living room. The wife saw me almost keel over and she was all over my ass. That scared me (the wife) and I immediately made a cheese omelet.

When ending a long fast you have to be very careful to start eating again with something that is easily digestible. No hot wings and beer.

It’s hard to describe, but eating is not the be-all end-all in your world.

Over thousands of years, humans have been a starve/gorge species, just like EVERY OTHER CARNIVORE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME.

To always have food available is something new to us, and our bodies have become confused. But be assured, your body is totally adapted to starvation for short periods and absolutely no bad side effects will manifest.

So, this is the part where I try to present the other side of the argument.

My wife is ADAMANTLY OPPOSED to fasting and is voluble to that point. Possibly because she’s a skinny bitch and has no pounds to lose. Or maybe because she loves me and doesn’t want to see me hurt myself in some way.

I, of course, am not a skinny bitch and have a propensity for self-harm already, so I’m good to go trying anything that might allow me to see all the hard work in the gym. The day I saw my six-pack for the first time in FORTY YEARS I almost cried.

In either case, she always scours the web looking for people who assert that fasting for any period of time is THE WORST THING EVER.

They assert all kinds of deep molecular Bad Things Happen, something normal people cannot refute with a casual web search. When you can’t dazzle them with facts, obfuscate with bullshit. This is a go-to move for Big Pharma/Big Food.

But they never seem to address the thousands of years of starve/gorge evolution we have had. Humans are animals, and they didn’t have carry-outs and drive-ins, so obviously they starved. A lot. If they couldn’t handle starvation, they would never have reproduced.

Humans developed farming precisely BECAUSE the hunter-gatherer life caused periods of starvation. And we were hunter-gatherers for THOUSANDS of years.

This is so obvious, at least to me.

Someday when I get bored, I will find these dumbasses and do a deep dive into their sources of funding. Doubtless they’ll be funded by the food manufacturers who are poisoning us with their processed foods.

Perhaps you’ve not been following all of the skullduggery that has led to our current ‘Food Pyramid’, but I can assure that it is a COMPLETELY BOUGHT AND PAID FOR LIST THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH.