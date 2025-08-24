It all started with this epic rant from Adam Carolla:

Epic rant from Adam Carolla

"You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom, and now you fucking get what you get. now that your house is on fire. So here's what's going to happen. All these people who are deep blue Democrats are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they're going to get the 28 year old bitch from the Coastal Commission telling them to go fuck off and then they're going to vote for Trump or whoever's Trumpian next. When they start getting the regulation, they're going to go nuts. And when they start running into the bureaucracy and the red tape, they're going to start going nuts and they're going to vote for Rick Caruso next time. They're going to find out they're going to get bit by their own snake. They're going to convert. I am telling you, these are the bluest people on the planet and they're going to be fucking rip shit pissed when the City and the Coastal Commission tell them to fuck off”.

…

“This is why Californians pay the highest taxes: So that their government can completely fail them in their time of need.”

She said “I’m quite puzzled. What do the Mayor and Governor have to do with climate change and drought?”

and my response:

Here's what we know so far:

CA is a notoriously unreliable rain state, so storage for water from the good years is advisable. No new storage has been created in over 10 years (under Gavin Newsome). Indeed, three dams on the Klamath River were removed last year.

The sludge from the three removed dams was toxic after years of farming runoff and industrial spills, and killed an estimated 400 million fish downstream. The Klamath is now a fish desert.

Last year was a non-drought year in California. All the excess water was drained to the ocean as a result of no storage for it. Snow volume was 400% of normal in the Sierras.

Trump, talking with Rogan 2 months ago, specifically warned Gavin Newsome on multiple occasions that he needed to take forest management more seriously by allowing removal of dead trees -- which is blocked by environmentalists who are worried about the spotted owl.

Last year alone, 196 million gallons of Northern CA water was drained into the ocean, to help the 'delta smelt'.

The Palisades reservoir was empty and offline.

Two billionaires, the Resnicks, control 90% of the water in CA. They used 150 million gallons LAST YEAR to grow almonds and pistachios (notoriously thirsty) to sell under the Wonderful foods brand. They lobby against any new storage options.

Four months ago, Karen Bass, the LA mayor, cut the fire department budget by $17 million over the objections of the fire chief. He resigned over the issue and was replaced by a lesbian whose web page states her highest priority is DEI. Her assistant chief is another lesbian who gave an interview yesterday that she would not be able to carry a grown man out of a fire, but that's okay since it was 'his fault' for being in the 'wrong place'.

113 firefighters were fired for refusing the covid jab. The current fire chief said yesterday there was a shortage of firefighters and equipment.

In the last year, FIVE fire trucks and a great deal of surplus equipment was shipped to Ukraine. Gavin bragged about this in a news release.

One day after the Palisades fire started the hydrants were empty, as witnessed by a news crew covering the fire.

James Woods had a fire truck out in front of his house, but the firefighters were helpless since there was no water to fight the fire. It has since burnt down.

Karen Bass, LA mayor, was in Ghana for the inauguration of their new president. Her deputy mayor was arrested two months ago for phoning in a bomb threat to city hall. There was no one in charge.

An illegal immigrant was caught with a blowtorch starting the West Hills fire. He was detained by citizens who saw him starting it. They have video.

Only two 'scooper' planes were sent from Canada. One is down after striking a drone. There are no other planes, and only three helicopters to cover six separate fires due to budget cuts. All of the fires are 0% contained.

When Biden came to town, they shut down the air space for over 12 hours, so it wouldn't have mattered anyway.

Two people filmed power lines striking trees and sparking in the Santa Ana winds and were told by the fire department to call the electric company, who told them to call 911, who did not answer the phone due to call volume.

So, there was no drought, no water storage, no forest management, no equipment, a shortage of firefighters and no controlled burns are allowed in LA county.

And climate change is bullshit.

Does that clear it up for you?

She came back with an impassioned defense of climate change, citing a National Geographic article (since she’s a nature fanatic).

Here’s my reply:

I attempted your link, but they want my email address and they aren't getting that. National Geographic has gone full woke and is no longer relevant to anything in their title/mission. If this is where you get your information, I understand why you think climate change is real. NatGeo is straight propaganda for wokeness and climate hysteria these days.

We're now on the tenth (twelfth?) warning that the planet is ending in 5/10 years. 'Climate change' was the agreed new propaganda term since we've been warned about global cooling (Paul Ehrlich) and then global warming (also Paul and Al Gore). Climate change is in its death throes. Look it up.

The reservoirs weren't all full. The Palisades reservoir, which is high in the hills and doesn't even need pumps to supply the Palisades hydrants was empty and has been so since last February.

It was closed because the environmentalists thought the cover was leaking and they were afraid of poop in their drinking water. That was the direct decision of the third-in-line lesbian Director of Water and Power, who didn't think it was necessary to tell anyone of her/its decision. The fire fighters were not told and expressed amazement they ran out of water the first day.

Newsome cut $100 million from the fire prevention budget last year. Topanga Canyon (where I have been many times) underbrush mitigation was stopped entirely because it was trampling Braunton's milkvetch, which spreads itself through fire, and was the hardiest species of plant on the hills. The fire department was fined $2 million for trampling it, due to the environmentalists in CA. They also stopped ALL mitigation efforts.

The canyon burned the second day. Total loss.

Newsome denied stopping water storage until he was pantsed by video of him bragging about it last year. He also vetoed funds for retaining part-time volunteer firefighters, instead spending it on illegals and the homeless.

60 fire trucks from Oregon were held in Sacramento for two days while undergoing 'smog checks'. NY firefighters were turned down in favor of Mexican nationals. The list of bad decisions is nearly endless, and NOTHING will change since it's driven entirely by wokeness. These people will not, indeed cannot, learn.

PG&E was fined $20 billion two years ago for the fire in the hills caused by their failure to trim trees near their power lines. They declared bankruptcy over it. They also pleaded guilty to 48 deaths.

The mayor cut the fire budget by $17 million two months ago and wanted another $48 million last month. The monies were spent on the Transgender Circus, LGBT outreach, the homeless and illegals.

Zero for fire-related work.

Giving away new fire trucks to Ukraine, when over 100 engines were awaiting maintenance and out of duty, was and is insane, especially knowing fire season was starting and they were warned in January the Santa Anas would be bad this year. Going to Ghana three days after being warned about the winds was and is just precious.

There are numerous videos of fire chiefs raising the alarm. The hydrant tests scheduled for last month (you know, just before fire season) were cancelled due to budget cuts. They are strictly forbidden from saying 50% of their 600 fire calls a day are caused by the homeless, Hell, I-10, that Sharon used to drive to get to her job, has been closed TWICE for pallet fires started by homeless people.

And their sexual orientation is extremely relevant when the so-oriented individuals say their highest priority is getting more people like themselves into the fire department, when they admit straight out they cannot do the job. It's a guy's fault he's in the "wrong place" and will not be saved because some lesbians want to feel better about themselves. That's DEI for you and also absolutely insane.

The mayor is a 'proud lesbian' and an out-and-proud member of the Communist Party USA. She was also on Biden's short-list for VP, probably for possibly being even more worthless than Kamala.

At least she was the right color and sex, and the lesbian thing was the cherry on top. I'm surprised they didn't go for it.

And after re-reading my email, I see nowhere that I blamed the residents for this catastrophe. All of these problems were caused by the governor, the mayor, the DEI hires in the fire department and the environmentalists.

The botanist who sued over Braunton's milkvetch should be jailed for crimes against humanity.

The insane amount of taxes they pay was pissed away on woke bullshit and illegal immigrants. Newsome has announced the residents are still on the hook for property taxes even though their houses are piles of ash.

Thank God the junkies will still be getting their works.

When they rebuild, if they rebuild, their taxes will go up by massive amounts due to 'new construction' that is not covered under Prop 13. Many of the actors had had their homes for 40-50 years, and when they get their new property taxes they're going up over 10,000 percent. And all of that will be pissed away, too.

These people probably thought their house burning down was the worst thing that could happen to them. Man, are they due for a wake-up call. They voted for these assholes and now they're going to get it good and hard. I almost feel sorry for them. CA is going back to a red state, mark my words. DEI is going down in flames everywhere, and it's about damn time.

The only thing I got wrong was James Woods' house was saved.

He thanked God and the firefighters for that because he's a class act.