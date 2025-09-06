Peter Navarro is the 76-years-old former advisor to Trump who was met at the airport and put into LEG-CHAINS by the FBI, who were also so kind as to make his WIFE do a perp-walk with him.

His crime? Failure to appear before the Jan 6th witch hunt committee, that fount of evil putting patriots in prison for years for failure to ‘know their place’.

PETER NAVARRO: At The FBI, The Rotten Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree

Be sure to read the whole thing.

You can’t make this up.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“Put these clichés together and you have the chilling saga of two FBI agents linked by blood whose conduct has forever stained the Bureau’s reputation.

One bad apple is former FBI Deputy Director Larry A. Potts. He was in a supervisory role during the Waco raid and demoted in the 1990s following the Ruby Ridge fallout, two of the bloodiest incidents in FBI history.

The other is Walter Giardina, who was among several senior FBI officials terminated by Director Kash Patel in August 2025. His firing came after months of Senate Oversight letters citing whistleblower allegations about his role in Trump-related investigations.”

Mr. Giardina is the as*hole who arrested Navarro.

Mr. Navarro is the most persistent of the many Trump people who have had the misfortune of running into FJB’s lawfare:

Supreme Court declines appeal from Peter Navarro, the former Trump aide set to return to White House after prison term

He also has a civil suit claiming his civil rights were violated by trying to force him to violate a claim of executive privilege. That one’s expected to wind up in front of the Supremes, because forcing presidential advisors to rat out ANY president cannot be allowed.

But many others have had their time in the barrel:

So why won't Trump just 'move on'?

“Everyone in Trump’s inner circle has been questioned under oath in Congress, with the sole exception of Mike Pence, last seen holding the knife in Trump’s back.

Roger Stone was SWATTED by the FBI at 6am, though he offered to surrender.

A 65-year-old man thrown to the ground at gun point and handcuffed in his underwear. CNN ‘just happened’ to be there with TWO camera crews. Hmm, CNN and ‘breaking news’. Suspicious minds might start seeing a pattern.

Paul Manafort currently serving time for a ‘crime’ that had never resulted in anything more than a fine before, in the whole TWO prior cases brought in 50 years.

George Papadopulos’s life was ruined. He got divorced over his legal problems, all of which were wished into reality by Obama’s DOJ. Totally exonerated, but broke.

Rudy Giuliani was bankrupted over disputing the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell was bankrupted over disputing the 2020 election.

Sydney Powell disputed the 2020 election and was disbarred.

Trump’s personal aide for over 30 years was indicted and bankrupted.”

And one of the reasons I love the Bad Orange Man is his sense of humor:

That’s John Bolton, notorious war-hawk, raided by the FBI, told to stand in his skivvies on his driveway. Mr. Bolton appears to be set to be arrested for selling state secrets abroad.