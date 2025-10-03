They are really trying to sell the 100K head fake as being the real deal:

Trump’s $100,000 Visa Upends Lives: ‘My Dreams Were Shattered’

The sub-head: “Suhasini Raj Reporting from Hyderabad, India”.

When I first read about the 100K being applied to NEW H1-B applications, I was really excited.

But reality intrudes, as usual.

Thinking I had possibly over-thought it, my suspicions were confirmed:

I have written many, many times about the raping we are taking from our supposed ‘friends’ in India. Not only are they taking high-paying jobs from our Computer Science grads, but they are also taking jobs as accountants, 7-11 Managers and truck drivers:

So, since that’s not bad enough, they buy their way into US companies and hollow them out from the inside with the intent of moving them to India:

I have seen this FIRST HAND, MULTIPLE TIMES in high tech.

Now we know the Times article was purchased by Indians, just by looking at the sub-heads: Suhasini Raj

I went to <spit> the NY Times website and searched for ‘illegal truckers’ and got nothing but illegal-sympathetic articles. Nothing about the Sikh illegal trucker that killed 3 people, of course.

So, there is a full court press on from the Indian government trying to convince us that the nothingburger 100K fee is the REAL DEAL and that ‘those poor Indian people have been punished enough’. The 120 BILLION they are sucking out of the US EVERY YEAR must not be diminished in any way, ya know.

No moss on those folks. If you weren’t fully aware of how bad Indians are treating us, this would be a real heartstring plucker.

Don’t fall for the spin.

This site is my FIRST STOP EVERY DAY:

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