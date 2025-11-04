A dear friend of more than 20 years took three days out of her insanely busy life to come visit us here in the Wilds of the Pacific Northwest.

What a class act. My wife was overjoyed to see her, as she is her best friend.

I loved seeing her as she is one of the most positive people I know and, as we all know, that type of person is rare and treasured.

She is from a semi-large city down south and I was dismayed by the low quality of the entertainment we have to offer here. She shushed me, and said she was here to see her friends, and could care less about the lack of good restaurants in town.

However, there is one thing we have that is totally top shelf: the scenery. So, I shoved the two of them into the back seat, so they could talk, and I took them into the mountains.

We go to this place shown above every year about this time, as the larch trees are changing, and, as you can see, they are magnificent. We have over a hundred of them visible from our front windows.

The locals call them tamaracks and laughed at me for calling them larches. Oh well.

It’s the only evergreen (that I know of) that changes colors and drops its needles. The dirt road through the patch shown above is covered in golden yellow, short pine needles, resembling the Yellow Brick Road.

The road travels through the heart of the patch shown and there is a two-mile stretch where you are surrounded on both sides by towering, gorgeous trees. The younger, smaller trees DEFINE the concept of yellow.

She had never seen any of these trees before and was amazed at their sheer beauty. Took a million pictures.

The second picture above is at ~4,000 feet and is only 30 miles away from our house. There’s one of the reasons I love this area here amongst the mountains.

I’m afraid I had her white-knuckled at times, as the dirt road had patches of deep mud and snow. Our new Outback was designed for roads like that, and I put both hands on the wheel to reassure her things were under control and that we were NOT going to slide off the road and down the 1,000-foot ravines.

Though every time the car slid sideways a bit, I could hear her gasp. Good times.

The first day was cloudy and I was worried that the scenery would let me down. But it was the clouds in the valleys between the mountains that made the trip. It was spectacular. We pulled out at an overlook on the Columbia River, with the Border Patrol building guarding the bridge to Canada not 100 yards below.

The second day was bright and sunny, and that cheered me up — seeing this magnificent forest of larch trees is much better when the sun is shining.

I asked her which day she preferred and she responded it was hard to make a choice.

Mission Accomplished.

We were watching the Seahawks game in the dive bar we hang out in when I started telling her about finding my mission:

“Hope is not lost. The best is yet to come. But when you see a rabbit hole, you can choose to walk past it and focus on your mission. Something you can control. Whatever that may be.”

Those words struck to the heart. Last night, talking to my good friend, a retired Army medic, I tried to discern my ‘mission’.

This man is 78 years old, 100% disabled, with more broken pieces of his body than I can count, barely able to walk even with a cane and in permanent pain. He takes enough painkillers to put a normal person in the grave. I have taken him to the VA four times for surgery on various parts of his body.

Yet, twice a week, he dresses up and drives miles to come and see me and my wife. He tells me I am his only friend. He tells me I am the only reason he ever leaves his house.

We took him out to lunch at one of his favorite restaurants last Saturday and he told me it was only the second time he’s been out to eat in 14 years. The other time was with me, about a month ago.

THAT is my mission. I wish it was more, but I am old and tired, and this is what I can do. To be a friend to a man near the end of a life well-lived. To cheer him up and give him a reason to keep living.

Tom, I love you, man.”

She said that was a very good mission.

Then I asked her why she keeps working when she’s 67 years old and has just applied for Social Security. She works for a mortuary and has done so most of her adult life.

Her answer got this old softy to tear up again. I’m paraphrasing as I was pretty toasty, and I hope she approves of my effort:

“I love people. I see them at work on some of the worst days they will ever have, when someone close to them has died and they have to organize a funeral in a very short period of time. The scope of these funerals can rival a wedding in complexity with a million tiny details.

I offer them the options and do everything I can to make the process as painless as possible. I hold their hands if they need it and pat them on the back during this incredibly heartbreaking time. Hugs are given.

It’s one of the most selfless things I can even imagine doing, and I will NEVER willingly give it up.”

Damn, I’m tearing up just reading that again.

What an amazing person. I love you, girl.