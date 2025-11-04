Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy Harvey's avatar
Joy Harvey
Apr 29

Ken, you had me at tamarack. That's my mother's favorite tree in northern Wisconsin. We were just talking about them on a recent visit, how nothing else looks quite like a conifer turning gold while everything around it stays green. There's something about a tree that defies its own category that feels like a metaphor for a lot of us.

But it's your mission that got me. Being the reason a 78-year-old man leaves his house twice a week. That's not a small mission, Ken. That's the whole thing. Most people are waiting for something grand when the most sacred work is just showing up for the person in front of you. Tom is lucky to have you. And your friend at the mortuary? That's a woman who understands that presence in someone's final moment on earth is holy work. What a beautiful piece of writing. 🤍

Reply
Share
Jon boomgaarden's avatar
Jon boomgaarden
Nov 4

North of Bemidji on MN 72 there is a stretch of open meadows dotted with tamarack trees and black spruced.

I love to drive through there in mid October when the tamaracks turn yellow and the spruced are dark green. It is breathtaking.

Thanks for reminding me.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Smith and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ken Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture