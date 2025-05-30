It started out sorta funny, when he proposed that people could take their favorite book and feed it into a video-producing AI and it would create a full-length movie on it.

Then they finish up talking about the body cams the cops wear, and that these videos will suck up the image of EVERYONE the cops see and put them into a database that is scraped by AI.

This stuff is starting to be really scary. And they made the point the stuff they have released to the public is at least a year behind what they already have.

AI is becoming really scary