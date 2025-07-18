Earlier, I explained my total confusion as to how Trump came to shit all over his base by saying the Epstein file never existed:

This movie is amazing

And then I ran across this article that details one of the reasons Trump did what he did:

Why Trump did what he did

I knew vaguely that Epstein had ties with Harvard, but I was unaware of how deeply his tentacles extended into the science community.

Trump’s statement that people could be sucked in that had no connection to child trafficking now makes perfect sense.

While I still want to see the list, I believe this explanation makes a lot of sense.

“Understand, too, what Weinstein and Dershowitz are separately trying to tell you. The Epstein files probably contain many innocent people as well as many guilty ones; but again, they are very likely to contain, innocent and guilty, some of the most powerful of President Trump’s current supporters; and some of the greatest of scientists and some of the most influential technologists of our time.

And even someone as powerful as the American President, in my calculation, can’t cross that most powerful of all powerful “networks.””