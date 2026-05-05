Rita Hayworth with the GOAT: Fred Astaire.

This was my first exposure to this genre:

Old Movie stars dancing to 'Uptown Funk'

VERY catchy tune, and many of the dancers surprised me — I didn’t realize Fred McMurray was a dancer. He was the father in My Three Sons.

And here's an Old School Dance Mashup:

I'm so excited

Footloose

Step back in Time

Dancing on the Ceiling

Being a leg man, I can find no better legs anywhere than on Ann Miller:

Try watching the first one, Uptown Funk. You won’t regret it.