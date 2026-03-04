I was talking last night to my old Army buddy from the story above and mentioned that I had been given a “challenge coin” by another member of the American Legion who was a Command Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force Special Ops.

Challenge Coins: History, Purpose, and Impact

Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant

His eyebrows went up into his hairline (lucky b*stard still has one) and he expressed total amazement. I have never seen him so impressed. He had served 30 years in the Army and is usually appropriately crusty, so this was a real eye-opener.

Being a civvie, I had NO IDEA what a big deal this was. So, I saw the gentleman who gave me the coin and asked him what the deal was.

He had served 30 years in the Air Force in the Special Ops, was responsible for killing a LOT of bad people and his uniform is in a glass display case on the wall of the Legion, one of only eight. The others were all from years in the past — he’s the only living person to have his uniform so displayed.

He told me he had given out only 29 challenge coins in his entire career, and I was the 29th. He gave two of them to 4-star generals, so I’m definitely in good company.

I shook his hand at least 5 times (being well in my cups at the time) and thanked him sincerely. This morning, I researched challenge coins and his rank, and I am now appropriately agog at what a class act that was.

My first stop every day

So, what had he given me the coin for? Here in Washington, the governor (Inslee <spit>) had closed down all bars that did not serve food during the Covid bullshit ‘crisis’. This was a serious blow to the Legion, which operates on a shoestring in the best of times.

Though it has a large commercial kitchen in the meeting hall it has never served food on a daily basis. The kitchen is used for the Friday meals during the winter, all staffed by volunteers.

To get around the restrictions they erected a tent around the back door that could accommodate 12-14 people at best, and the bartender had to store beer and drinks inside the door. There was even a scenic view of the parking lot. You know, for ambiance. It was a complete shitstorm.

It was a Wednesday and the temperature at 4:30 was 104. Everyone was dying in the heat. They had installed a drip sprinkler that filled my drink up faster than I could drink it (an impressive feat). Though I did get a free shower, so that was nice.

I looked at the wife, and we agreed within three sentences — we would open a makeshift kitchen and run it 6 days a week, just so the regulars could sit inside like human beings in the air conditioning and get their drink on. It was the only way the Legion would survive the shutdown, as sitting in a sweltering parking lot is not something a non-hardcore drinker would normally want to do.

The Legion board was having an emergency meeting inside and we pitched them the idea. They were wildly enthusiastic, though rather skeptical.

We had never run a kitchen before, so it was a really steep learning curve for us. We bought two electric griddles and two air fryers the next day and taught ourselves over the weekend how to make burgers and fries.

We opened to great fanfare and total panic the next Monday. EVERYONE wanted a burger/fries. If you’ve never cooked in a kitchen before, it was a terrifying night. Imagine getting 16 orders for burgers at one time, using equipment you had owned for a whole 3 days.

We ran that kitchen for 7 months, until the restrictions were lifted. 45-minute cleanups every night. Never broke even, since we weren’t really trying to make a profit. It was a true labor of love. The Legion had to run outside in the parking lot for only 3 days.

He gave me the coin one month into the run to thank us. I shook his hand and pocketed it, not really understanding the significance.

So, Steve, I know now what a big deal that was/is. Thank you, sir. I will treasure it for the rest of my life. Sorry about the man hug.

Respect is the rocket fuel of maleness. Most fights are started by lack of respect.

As I’ve said before, finding out just how badly we are being screwed by EVERY SINGLE DEPARTMENT of the government and realizing there is NOTHING I can personally do about it, I NEED, to the bottom of my soul, some way to feel some respect.

That is how I got addicted to the reddit green text revenge stories. There are literally thousands of stories of women disrespecting their men in public, before witnesses, and finding themselves completely abandoned as a result.

Here’s one example: Public humiliation

The first channel dedicated to these stories I bookmarked was Love Lies Chronicles

Women have been watching and analyzing their men for thousands of years and they KNOW that respect for their man is the foundation of every relationship. Those that choose to play around finding the absolute outer boundary of disrespect are truly benighted souls.

Spending YEARS finding a man to put a ring on it, and then getting ‘bored’ by that stable, loving man is, in my opinion, the absolute height of stupidity. Divorcing him and then trying to find another ‘better’ man is a really bad decision with a high probability of only wine and cats in your future.

That’s why the women’s preferred strategy is ‘monkey branching’:

“Monkey branching, also called monkey-barring, describes a behavior where a person maintains their current relationship while simultaneously cultivating a new one. The term comes from the image of a monkey swinging from branch to branch, never letting go of one branch until the next is secure. This behavior often involves emotional infidelity, secrecy, and a gradual withdrawal from the current partner, even if physical cheating hasn’t occurred.”

Oh, and if you’re looking for a real hoot, go to YouTube and type ‘reddit feminist’ in the search line. Here’s just one example:

Feminist finds out why men are walking away