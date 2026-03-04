Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncle Albert's avatar
Uncle Albert
Mar 6Edited

I have a challenge coin given to me by Lieutenant General in the Army (ret.) for my work with the Corps of Engineers during the Hurricane Katrina response by me and the company, at the time.

Reply
Share
Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
Mar 6

Outstanding, sir!

Thank you for your service.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ken Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture