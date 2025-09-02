Ahh, Intel. Intel Home Page

Talk about a love-hate relationship. I’ve worked there 8 separate times, seven as a high-paid contractor and one benighted stint as a full-time employee.

The problem with writing software at Intel is that they are first and foremost a HARDWARE company. Software people are looked upon as a necessary evil, or a red-headed stepchild.

ALL of the projects I worked on (with one exception) were demonstration projects that were used to show OTHER companies how to program their new hardware widgets. Once the demo was semi-workable the entire project was deep-sixed never to be seen again.

My first project I estimated how long it would take, and three weeks later the official schedule was posted. My timeframe was cut by 40%.

I asked my boss WTF and he said, and I quote, “They routinely cut everyone’s schedule by 40%. I thought you knew that”.

I didn’t realize this harsh truth at first, since dumbass. We were just pilot fish swimming along attached to the chip division, running at a loss, sometimes having a little utility, but that was strictly hit-or-miss. Since they didn’t care about software AT ALL their inner asshole was allowed out to play when dealing with us.

The light finally came on when my boss told me my project was cancelled. We had done a demonstration project for the MPEG-2 software video-streaming chips they were making.

Wiki -- MPEG-2 I was assigned the task of debugging a 12-part system that started with a mini-computer, included over-the-air broadcasting and ended on a video card on a PC. I talk about my role as the system troubleshooter in:

So, we deliver the first working prototype, and they even flew us down to the Bay Area to demo it to Pat Gelsinger, the Supreme Dark Lord in charge of Intel at the time. Our demo didn’t work and they called me in to fix it, with less than 20 minutes warning. I used my handy-dandy tool (described below) and saved the day. Yay, me.

Came back to Portland and they asked me stay on to clean up the outstanding bug list on the prototype. Every week during the status meetings they would absolutely SWEAT me on why I wasn’t working harder. The pressure was RELENTLESS. I was drinking heavily and working insane hours — in the software industry the saying is the last 20% of the project takes 80% of the time. I made a shit-ton of money at the cost of my sanity, which is the typical trade-off in the software industry.

I’d probably be a millionaire if Trump’s ‘no tax on overtime’ was in effect at the time.

So, the day I proudly announce the bug list is done, my manager pulls me into one of the walkway windowed areas and carefully explains that the project is cancelled and was ALWAYS GOING TO BE cancelled. They had kept me around because I was the only one who could debug the system end-to-end. My heroics at the demo had made their way up the chain, and they decided the monetary hit was worth it.

Simple boy that I was at the time flashed back to all the beatdowns I had been given in meetings while my role was actually defined as ‘Break Glass In Event of Fire’.

I went absolutely ballistic and quit on the spot.

Intel does shit like that ALL THE TIME. People are disposable widgets that can be beaten and over-worked with absolutely no sweat broken on the brows of management. They are soulless monsters, especially in the red-headed stepchild division, where they are constantly at pains to let you know that you mean absolutely NOTHING to them.

They make up for the abuse with money. Since I worked there so many times, I guess I found their terms acceptable.

I mentioned love-hate above, so let me tell you the love side of the story.

At heart, I’ve always been a toolmaker. I’ve written all kinds of debugging tools nearly every place I’ve worked, and most of them became a crucial piece of the project, much to my joy. Problem was, most of the time I’d have to write them in my spare time because I could never get permission to start them at work.

The short-sightedness of project managers is LEGENDARY. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard ‘No time, no need’ I’d be insanely rich.

On this project EVERYTHING revolved around the MPEG-2 packets being generated by the mini-computer and being sent over the air to our PCs.

So, of course, I wrote an MPEG-2 decoder that allowed us to take the insanely long capture logs and decipher them to look at the inner workings. I blew out the search and statistics functions so hard I had features no one had even imagined. They’d come to me and say, ‘I need this’ and I’d tell them it was already there on Tab 4.

This thing was the rockstar of the entire project.

The video guy’s decoder would crash and burn at a particular offset in the file and I’d fire up the tool and show him anything he’d want to see. After the first two demos and quick fixes, every one of the decoder guys asked for a copy of the program. They even started making feature requests. I went from being ‘that asshole’ to Mr. Wonderful in the flash of an eye.

I even got an honorable mention nod at a status meeting, which NEVER happens at Intel, since contractors are looked at like something they scraped off their shoe.

Full-time software people at Intel remind me of that scene from Rob Roy, a fabulous movie, where Tim Curry proclaims: “I am but a cock crowing atop a dunghill”.

Rob Roy: Final Duel

The other thing I loved was the fact EVERYTHING we were doing was the first of its kind in the world:

First 256-KB modem Telephony API (for large telephone automated switches) Offscreen video key-switched DMA using Direct Draw (beta) MPEG-2 (beta) over-the-air receivers using TAPI Symbol Manager for their Blue Box JTAG debugger Multicast DNS (Domain Name Server) (alpha)

There were a couple of other things, but they were so propeller-head I can’t even describe them in less than a thousand words.

I did some absolutely AMAZING stuff at Intel. Usually under extreme deadlines imposed for no visible reason, probably because they totally believed in chain gangs. Nice folks, not.

One of the coolest things about working on bleeding-edge stuff was no one knew what the hell they were doing, so anyone with a good idea would get a fair hearing, even if they were lowly scum contractors.

I wound up getting direct input into the TAPI spec. They had originally spec’d that once a call was initiated it could not be terminated. I told them that would never work — imagine a guy calling his mistress and instead mis-dialed his wife — the ability to cancel a call in progress was crucial. After they finished laughing, they changed the spec to add the ability to cancel a call in progress.

Since no good deed ever goes unpunished, this feature turned out to be a major source of pain for me in particular. Changing a thing from ‘start and go to finish’ to ‘start and await callbacks’ complicates the caller’s code tremendously.