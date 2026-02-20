This entry instigated by this great reddit green screen: She cut my overtime

tl;dr: New manager cuts senior engineer’s overtime to save 32K in overtime costs for a YEAR. Without constant hand-holding, system crashes, costs 2.3 million in a single weekend failure and the manager’s job. Much schadenfreude had by all.

As a senior software engineer of 35 years, I have seen hundreds of manifestations of

PENNY-WISE, POUND-FOOLISH

behavior by corporations.

I could look up the formal definition of this, but lazy, so I will tell you what it means to me. Managers, working on faulty inner assumptions, will ALWAYS select the cheapest solution to a problem, in an effort to save a few bucks, thus getting their bonuses fattened by a few bucks. It is only later they realize the extreme stupidity they have engendered and get to fully savor the unseen (by them) hit to the bottom line they engendered by doing stupid sh*t when they had a choice to make.

Anecdotes, you say? I have a few …

There is one huge class of this error that is endemic to high tech: interviews and hiring. Let’s try a mind exercise. Be a high-tech manager. You have software problems that need to be solved, usually in an expensive system that was pushed out prematurely with little testing to customers you apparently hate, and their feedback is devastatingly bad. It’s a small industry, so word of mouth matters greatly, and the company is hemorrhaging sales.

You have to get this right, the first time. Time is of the essence.

Why can’t the original designers fix everything? Because you pushed them for months to make some imaginary schedule produced from your nether regions, then declared it ‘done’ before it was even remotely ready so you could get your year-end bonus. Ka-ching!

And they all quit when they got a semi-warm handshake and at ‘attaboy’ for destroying their lives attempting to make this imaginary schedule. This was an entirely new project, with no competitors but because you are a dumbass and wanted to ‘save money’ you come up with an entirely insane schedule and proceeded to turn the project into Yet Another ‘Bataan Death March’. Bataan Death March

You need help, immediately. High-quality help, ideally, since the original crew didn’t document ANYTHING because there was ‘no time’ for any of that ‘non-productive sh*t’. They have to be able to hit the ground running, so you want top tier folks who will work for absolute sh*t wages because ‘saving money is good’. Your failure is already baked into the cake at this point.

Your ideal candidate, in your ‘saving money is great’ bubble, would be a nice ass-kissing H1-B Indian who will unfailingly tell you you are the greatest thing since sliced bread. Shining you on until their contract is expired is the only thing they’re good at, so you put that shiny dream away in your ‘it would be nice’ folder in your brain, for something nice to dream about ‘someday’, much like your sex life.

So, those spendy American software types with all of their stupid opinions about work-life ratios and rational expectations are the only thing left. Sigh.

A smart manager will create a small team of senior engineers to screen candidates whose resumes you’ve obtained through ads on places like craigslist, monster, indeed.

People apply and your team selects 1-3 candidates to meet in person. The interview times and order are pre-determined to weed out weak applicants so as to save the time of the other senior developers in case they suck. No sense in wasting everyone’s time on an obviously bad candidate.

You figure out where this person will sit in your physical plant and do everything possible to make it a pleasant environment, as this is important to morale.

You pre-determine who their tutor will be, making sure the tutor has a place on the interview team. You place an order for their workstation, ideally with two monitors. You order a high-class chair, since they will be spending most of their day sitting in it, cranking code, you hope.

Then there’s what actually happens since you are you and ‘saving money’ is God. Your only pool of applicants has been selected for you by recruiters named Rajesh who are so desperate for a win they send you resumes from ‘last week I couldn’t SPELL engineer, this week I ARE ONE’ types. Half of your day spent rejecting obviously wrong candidates, because you didn’t want to pay the listing fees on a credible job board.

You let your people right out of college interview people whose resume is so far beyond them they couldn’t find an intelligent question with a flashlight and a map, mainly because your senior developers are ‘too busy’ to vet someone who might possibly be able to help them with your problems. This is, of course, a self-inflicted problem, mainly because you have them constantly changing projects and fire-fighting problems they should have in-house tools to help with but can never get because you refuse to approve them.

So, the juniors ask you puzzle questions. They read the articles that this is the way it’s done at Microsoft and Google and they think it’s cool. I’ve sat and watched New College Graduates (NCGs) actively SNEER at me because I declined to answer how many marbles you can get in a Boeing 737. My 24 years in the industry mean nothing to these fools. Dunning-Kruger in the flesh. Dunning-Krueger effect

Because you are desperate and your interviewers are functional idiots, you hire the first person you meet with a pulse and a drained drool cup because hey, they made an effort! Time is money, you know. Because you are an idiot, the day the new employee starts, they are already three months behind schedule. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

You find a broken chair in the warehouse with dog hair on it for a senior engineer. You give them a computer that’s 4 years old, otherwise known as Methusaleh with a loud busted cooling fan. You put a senior developer in a room that was previously a janitor’s closet, then make them share it with a mouth breather.

Space is money. Nice chairs are expensive. What do they need two monitors for? They can install two different operating system on that old computer because computers are expensive. It takes 10 minutes every time they need to change the O/S but that’s no big deal. Overtime for engineers is free.

Mucho dinero saved, you are a hero. The senior engineer has worked other places where they have their heads OUTSIDE their rectums and quits after a month for a better job. You know, someplace where management at least ATTEMPTS to act like they actually care about the people they hope can solve their problems.

Hey, but you saved money! That’s the point, right? Accounting loves you. Now you get to be a hero AGAIN because you couldn’t be bothered to be anything but an unthinking asshole the first time through. Lesson learned: saving money is great!

Be my idiot older brother. Get a contract to build a 200-foot parking barrier. Three feet deep footer, 18 inches wide. I tell him to rent a Ditch Witch; we bang it out in an hour and start setting forms for the concrete.

Oh no, he says. A Ditch Witch is $75 dollar daily rental. Me and my strong younger brother will dig this massive trench with pick and shovel. In August. In Ohio.

10 hours later, it’s done. We EACH drank five GALLONS of water, and we are so wasted by the effort and the heat, we take the next four days off recovering. He loses money by not making the contract deadline.

Idiot brother strikes again. 2,000 foot deck on the backyard of this enormous yuppie palace in upscale-world.

Wife of homeowner ADAMANT we cannot destroy tomato plants blocking the closest route to the backyard. Suggest backing the concrete truck back to the job site, but, oh no, the tomatoes are sacrosanct. Idiot agrees.

Idiot gets 24 2x12 planks (we can use them on other jobs!) and lays down a walkway that avoids the tomatoes. Younger, strong brother will use a concrete buggy to carry 400-pound loads over 100 feet across these laid-down boards.

Concrete truck gets lost in this new subdivision and shows up with a hot load. Concrete comes down the chute already forming chunks. This is bad, really bad. Time is of the essence. The 2nd truck is due in 20 minutes. Truck driver suggests backing up to job site. Oh no, tomatoes are an endangered species. Driver shrugs.

I manage the first load but miss the intended dump site by 10 feet because I was not physically able to handle the buggy. Second load, I run the front tire of the buggy over a piece of the upright rebar dotting the site like kudzu. Dump entire load as tire goes flat.

After a 2x4 upside his head, idiot decides to back the truck up, thereby destroying $2.87 of tomatoes. There’s only 3 of us for two full trucks worth of concrete to spread. Saved money on a day laborer! Woot! 12-hour day, 90 degree heat. Once again, so fagged out we adjourn for three days to recover.

Discover we have slopes and valleys in what was supposed to be a flat slab of concrete. Need to cut down a 10-foot square about 2”. Idiot decides instead of a machine for said task (which happens more than you would think) he’ll rent a 20-pound spud bar — essentially a big metallic stick with a pointy end. You raise it up and strike the concrete with it to break it up.

93 degrees. Spud bar duties go to strong younger brother while the other two futz with the framing. I last an hour and say screw this and quit. But he saved $55 for the rental!

Company has a $2.5 million dollar lumber grading machine. Sucker is huge. They have 6 software engineers working on fixing bugs on this one machine, all in different areas of the code. They also have a hardware engineer who never tells anyone that he has changed crucial calibration values, resulting in days of software folks pulling hair trying to figure out all the new bugs.

No way to give the other engineers a heads-up when you change something. Every transfer to another engineer results in hours of head-scratching and cursing. I had pitched software to back up the system automatically, but was denied — no money, no time, no need.

Then one week we come in and are told the machine, the ONLY machine we have, is scheduled for sales demos the entire week. Come in at 5pm or nothing. Six engineers idled for an entire week, with the attendant scheduling fun time to look forward to.

Three months earlier, I had gone in and pitched a hardware SIMULATOR in software, which would give 5 of the 6 software guys a machine-on-a-desk where they could do their own thing, with no impact on anyone else. Plus, we could construct test boards in software to test new features. What a magnificent idea! I’m stoked presenting the idea to the manager.

He asks how long it would take for me, by far the fastest coder in the group, to create such a thing. I estimated a month, assuming my usual 6-day weeks.

Too much money, too much time. Denied.

Find a hardware error. Teeny tiny surface mount resistor needs to be changed. It’s so small you actually need a lab microscope and special soldering iron to change it.

Send field tech to actual SIBERIA to fix customer machine. Three flights and a 150-mile snowcat drive to get to the site. $8000 one-way. He arrives with ONE resistor, a normal sized soldering iron and NO MICROSCOPE. Immediately screws the pooch, blows the new transistor and now their machine, which they USE EVERY DAY is down, useless boat anchor until it’s fixed. Customer is beyond pissed.

I’m back in WA and they hand me a sat phone and tell me it’s $25/minute to talk to this dumbass in Siberia. Find out in 30-seconds what he’s done and declare there is nothing to be done.

Turn to the Engineering Manager and ask him why they didn’t send a fixed board with the new software already installed with the dumbass — a 20-minute fix.

“Well, sending a board would have incurred a $200 Customs charge, a transistor was free’. I quit that day.

This one details the penny-wise pound-foolish of my latest foray into high-tech in more detail

Look, I can understand budgets as well as the next engineer. The examples I give above are only a small sample of what I have seen, since I mainly deal with small bottom-feeder companies in my Pro From Dover phase.

But the interview/hiring situation devolves down to basic respect for a human being you are PAYING TO HELP YOU WITH YOUR PROBLEMS. Shoving someone into a re-purposed broom closet with a years-old dual-boot computer with a broken chair and a single incandescent light bulb overhead is the biggest FU you can do to a senior software engineer.

If you can’t see the humanity of someone STANDING RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU then you deserve all the failure you get. Karma is a real bitch.

Thinking this is normal tells anyone sentient this is one of the worst places to work ever designed and that you, as the manager, are a functional psychopath:

Even these guys had the latest oar technology.

Anyway, this is approaching ‘old man yells at clouds’ territory and probably will mean nothing in 10 years when AI replaces software engineers entirely.

So, we got that going for us, which is nice.

So, never mind.