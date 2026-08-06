I don’t even know how I first saw Pitch Perfect, but I was instantly hooked. Two of my top three interests in life came together in a perfect blend — pretty women and awesome melodies.

Here’s the IMDB page: IMDB: Pitch Perfect

And my absolute favorite scene from the first movie was a practice session, which lasts less than 2 minutes, much to my regret:

Pitch Perfect - The Bellas Remix "Just The Way You Are"

Anna Kendrick is the star, and not only can she sing and dance, in my opinion she is drop-dead gorgeous:

She’s made a career of playing the sarcastic Gen-Z girl and she’s damn good at it. My only criticism is she has some of the worst legs I’ve ever seen on a woman (Whitney had the absolute worst).

Brittany Snow plays the hot chick extremely well:

Rebel Wilson plays Fat Amy — they ask her why she calls herself Fat and she responds ‘So twig bitches like you don’t say it behind my back’. She’s the comedic relief and also the best singer in the cast.

In my opinion Pitch Perfect 2 is the best of the series. They introduce a German a cappella group called ‘Das Sound Machine’ led by a stunning blond Amazon:

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen

The plot is totally forgettable but there are so many comedic scenes mixed between the awesome singing that it moves right along.

Totally enjoyable popcorn flicks. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.