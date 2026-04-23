We moved from the Bay Area to Portland, west side (Beaverton). I had gotten a contract job at Intel, and she got a job at Nike. What is it with her, always working at cooler places than me? When we moved to LA, she started working at Walt Disney for the CFO, while I was toiling away for some real-time machine manufacturer. Eh.

This was around 2000. Downtown Portland was a vibrant place. They were just putting in the boardwalk, where you could walk in a loop around both sides of the river, around 2.5 miles. It was glorious.

She started training for the Portland to Coast, walking division, and we would make 3-4 loops to get her in shape. That was a hoot, at least until we got to the benches where the bums were hanging out. I always made sure I was packing when we did that.

There was the Saturday Market, which was always fun — lots of weird people to watch in their natural habitat. The Rose Festival (Portland calls itself the City of Roses, ironically) was two weeks long, with a carnival/rides and the Navy would bring in a couple of destroyers that you could tour. Even had a Canadian destroyer once.

Got her drunk one Saturday and convinced her to ride the Zipper. Lost my sunglasses but she laughed her ass off, so it was all good.

We had season tickets to the symphony, in the front row, and we absolutely loved it. But even then, we had some glimmers of what was coming. It was intermission and I was in the bathroom when two guys with beards and just fabulous sundresses came in to use the urinals, sniggering out loud at their edginess. Whatever.

I personally attended all 3 of the Iraq War protests downtown, where I watched the precursors of Antifa break bank windows with cops watching not 30 feet away. I saw a group of 50 of them march across one of the bridges over the river, thinking to myself if I looked like that, I would hate the world, too. They were not an impressive lot — pretty sure I could have taken 20 of them out by myself. Patriots vs Antifa would be a 15-minute affair.

We’d sit in the Rialto Poolhall and watch the wildlife on 4th street through the windows. We’d wander down to Powell’s Bookstore which has its own Wikipedia page. Truly an amazing place, and the people watching from the restaurant windows was awesome.

By 2011, the homeless population was already intense, with vandalism and petty violence on the rise. We were leaving the symphony one Saturday night and had to walk by the Occupy Portland encampment that covered three straight blocks of 6th street. THOSE people were scary, and I’m NOT a small guy.

We attended a Trail Blazers game (the wife got free tickets from work) and on the way home on the train a tall skinny homeless dude was harassing a young Hispanic couple. I told him to back off. When we were exiting at our stop he tapped me on the shoulder and spat in my face.

I was furious and started power-walking to the next stop: Pioneer Square, where the homeless congregated. Saw the guy and punched him right in the face, knocking him to the ground. I was immediately grabbed by two cops and questioned. When I told them what had happened, they arrested him, since he was a known-to-the-police asshole of the highest caliber.

Then the cop asked if we wanted a ride up the train line 4-5 stops. I said no, but he motioned behind me. I turned and there were like 50 homeless assholes shooting me hate stares. He told me they had killed a 50-something guy that had punched one of them just last month. We accepted his gracious offer.

We left in 2012:

and started having adventures:

Went back to visit some friends in 2021 after the Saint George of Floyd riots and the entire downtown was GUTTED. Across from the Rialto the entire block had over 20 small businesses at street level, and they were ALL burned out and boarded up. There were tents EVERYWHERE and the homeless assholes were insanely violent. I was stopped at a light, and some asshole bum came up and kicked my car for no reason at all. Trash in the middle of the street — I had never seen that there before.

They cancelled the Rose Festival that year for the first time in forever, and it has never come back. Oh, and I caught Covid on that trip and was sick as a dog for three weeks. Lost 32 pounds, which had some really bad consequences:

Seeing what that pretty little town has turned into just broke my heart. I will never go back.

So, why the ‘meh’ in the title of this post? The people in Portland, at least in the downtown area, are completely insane. They have signs saying, ‘Keep Portland Weird’ and they work assiduously at it. It’s impossible to walk 10 blocks without having some kind of sidewalk interaction that leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

Hell, even Nike, the biggest employer in town, had to leave because the homeless were assaulting their employees in the parking garage. Their last two mayors have been open communists. Their police force has been completely neutered.

Antifa has been assaulting the ICE facilities every night for over a year.

Oh, and another odd fact — Portland has the largest number of strip clubs in the United States. Do with that info what you will. I do miss that part. Watching the state of the art removing their clothes was introduced to me by my first manager at Intel. Every Tuesday was Beer, Bullets and Babes. We’d get our drink on, go to the gun range and find another strip club. That was when the wife was still in the Bay Area. It was a hoot.

So, Portland, I will raise a glass to you tonight. I had some wonderful times there, but it is a cesspool anymore and there is absolutely no hope that it will ever get better.

Sad, but those crazy assholes deserve it.