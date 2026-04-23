Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
Apr 23

I enjoyed this.

I lived in Portland in the 90s and loved it.

I lived downtown.

I used to tell people how safe it was downtown even at 3:00 AM.

I haven’t been back in years and it breaks my heart to hear about what’s happened to it.

I had forgotten about The Rialto.

I loved shooting pool there.

It was such an amazing building and a great place to find a good game.

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Dennis Wilson's avatar
Dennis Wilson
Apr 24Edited

Portland is a dump. My wife and I would go regularly. We loved to eat at the Fong Chong restaurant in Chinatown for dim sum. Loved that place! Chinatown is a ghost town now. Crazy! That place used to be so busy.

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