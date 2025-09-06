NY Times Dubs Deadly Drugs A ‘Consumer Product’ Because The Media Don’t Take The Problem Seriously

Well, OF COURSE, it’s the NY Times — who else can sling crap better?

“After breaking new ground by labeling drug cartels as ‘terrorists,’ the president is now redefining the peacetime criminal problem of drug trafficking as an armed conflict, and telling the U.S. military to treat even suspected low-level drug smugglers as combatants,” wrote Savage on Thursday. “But the trafficking of an illegal consumer product is not a capital offense, and Congress has not authorized armed conflict against cartels.”

The linked article contains a righteous beatdown of these clowns.

They just can’t help themselves — EVERYTHING Trump does must be opposed:

The Trump Trap: Turning the Left Into Pavlov’s Dogs

“He realizes that all he needs to do to coax leftists into adopting the very positions that cost them dearly in the election last November is to propose something, anything, popular with the public, secure in the knowledge that Democrats will loudly oppose it. Call it the Trump trap.”

And this one is pure troll chum in the water from the master:

Even the NRA is against Trump team plan to ban trans people from owning firearms

Ahh, my sides …

Notice the name of the upstanding media outlet: