I started this substack back in January with the intention of getting the info out on how we cured cancer TWICE without drugs, chemo, radiation or doctors:

My wife of 43 years had been referred to hospice with terminal lung cancer and I was hip deep in trying to keep her alive.

With her reluctant permission, because she is a very private person, I started this substack and made this first entry. The argument that overcame her reluctance was this: if we can save even ONE PERSON from the clutches of the cancer industrial complex, then our lives will have been worth living. She completely agreed with that.

I love this girl with all my heart.

I didn’t have the time to learn about substack and it shows — it wasn’t until sometime in July that I learned how to do a link properly (dumbass).

So, this was an entry I made that was a real cry from the heart. I sincerely believe it was some of my best writing and I’d like to re-introduce it to my now much more sizeable audience properly. Thank you all for kind indulgence, and for reading.

The Best of Times, or the Worst?

Cautious Optimism it is -- anything else would break my heart

Ken Smith

Feb 08, 2025

There I was, sloshing around my Pool of Glee, reading about the gutting of USAID and the soon-to-come slashing death of the CFPB, rubbing my hands together and breaking into random fits of laughter.

When suddenly, glee was replaced by terror. Sundance, writing at The Conservative Treehouse laid a turd in my punchbowl with these two articles:

The Baseline Premise Surfaces

which links to

Unfortunately, The Trump Cabinet Will Likely Expand the Surveillance State

I have been following his musings for many years now, and I have the utmost respect for his analyses of the evilness of our government.

His main point appears to be that the upcoming application of AI to the workings of the government will give rise to ‘tiers’ of citizens, and that you and I will be by necessity ‘second-class citizens’ subject to increased automated surveillance. Facial mapping is of great concern.

Damn. This is why we can’t have nice things — the a*sholes in the government will create solutions that, as usual, make everything worse, whilst serving their Nefarious Ends and giving us the short end of the stick, again.

He points to Peter Thiel and his Palantir relationship-mapping software and warns that within 18 months we will have Nowhere To Hide — that all of our everything will be known to the Powers-that-Be and we are fated to be crushed forever under the Boot of All-Knowing Government.

So, I’m depressed. But there are nagging details that argue against this scenario. I will detail the ones that immediately come to mind, in an effort to restore a modicum of hope. I fully admit this is hopium spew, as the alternative is too horrible to contemplate.

First, I must detail that I am currently the subject of unwanted attention by my government. I write about it’s likely beginning in:

wherein our local American Legion is visited by a 4-man F*I team that takes our pictures and asks nefarious questions about our vaxx status, all whilst pretending to be normal citizens. This happened TWO DAYS after <spit> FJB’s notorious speech where he tells his winged monkeys to create lists of un-vaxxed ‘deniers’ and promising we would get ‘special attention’ in the future.

Sundance <pbuh> portends a future where the State Knows Everything about us, and that such ventures into the heartland to spy on the natives will no longer be required. And that this will happen in the next 18 months.

As the most recent relevant example, the idea of a central vaxx registry was broached but shot down immediately by most patriots. There was an enormous push back and the idea was sent down in flames. People in this country, or at least the Patriots, have a really healthy skepticism of government, and the revelations on USAID have fanned that skepticism to a white-hot rage.

If they have to send scout teams out into the wild, it indicates to me their knowledge of citizen’s positions is less than adequate to the task. This gives me great hope that My Tax Dollars At Work are still as safe from efficient use as we have seen in the past.

Second, I touched base last night with an upstanding citizen, ex-military, who has no social media presence at all. He scoffed at the idea the government could have the faintest clue what he is doing or thinking. Having viewed government ‘efficiency’ up close and personal for over 40 years, he broke into laughter at the concept of an all-knowing Eye of Sauron.

He DID admit they could have him dead-to-rights on his porn habit.

I will grant that enormous pressure can be brought to bear, when you consider phone geo-fencing (downfall of most J6ers), license plate readers, RealID, credit card tracking and AI analysis of inter-personal networks (Palantir). But I submit these things are only useful once the decision has been made that you are a Person Of Interest.

And as they say, quantity has a quality of its own, but that is a double-edged sword since they must, by necessity, store petabytes of information on EVERY person in the US and all of their subversive musings like ‘what do you wanna do tonite?’ and other substantive communications like that. A simple code like ‘cheese pizza’ has kept the feds from making ANY progress on solving PizzaGate, for example. Not that they are motivated to bust Mr. Podesta to begin with.

PIIZZAGATE You really should check this out.

Palantir was first feted many years ago as the key to solving the Taliban in Afghanistan and we saw how that worked out. A bunch of goat-f*ckers with AKs and RPGs fought all this ‘amazing’ technology to a complete standstill. Indeed, we got our asses kicked.

I’m skeptical that their technology is so advanced that there is no way to fight it. Especially when you refuse to play with it. ‘The only way to win is not to play’. There is so much more to life and this world than the newest way to play with toys and shove pixels around the screen.

I freely admit that I have dabbled in social media with this substack and that is a violation of opsec, but eh, what you gonna do? Perhaps my musings in The Chicken Chronicles will be my downfall, but I’ll take my chances.

The Chicken Chronicles

Third, the feds really, really want a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) but Trump has ruled that out. I will take him at his word. The 2nd amendment and the huge number of ex-service members and patriots will prevent this country from turning into Canada. At least that is my fervent hope.

My email tag is “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”. I believe that with all my heart.

Euthanasia in Canada is a Growth Industry!

Fourth, Sundance’s warning about a two-tiered society has been true for thousands of years. Adding a high-tech layer is just another control mechanism in an edifice that has been around since man lived in groups. That we tolerate this is the only thing keeping a*sholes like Soros, Gates and Fauci alive. As Q has said, it will get to the point where they can’t walk down the street at all. The Epstein list and the Diddy tapes will take care of that.

There are many ways to bring the ‘special’ people to their knees, and many ways to ratf*ck the tech. Computers analyzing networks in real time are useless without power. Camera systems like the one in London are easily defeated.

Saboteurs take out 700 speed cameras

I’ll take motivated patriots over check-cashing mercenaries every time. It’s like Kurt Schlichter says, they have to get out of their planes and tanks sometime. Honey pots go both ways, as James O’Keefe has shown again and again.

These ‘special’ people need to have a healthy fear of the serfs. Their days of depending on our forbearance for their very lives are coming to an end.

Fifth, the exposure of how deep the rabbit hole goes grows daily. It’s like when my Alpha Bitch molted her feathers the first time — the other, dominated chickens got a true look at how small she really was and then the beatdowns commenced. Soon, she was the lowest in the Pecking Order and her life was shit.

The USAID debacle allows us to see just how much of an elaborate Truman Show we are in, and once the veil is lifted, no trust will ever be given again. Politico and the AP can suck it. It will take a while, since the backing is deep, but both of these bootlickers will fold. The fact that Politico missed its last pay period is just so tasty I can dine out on it for a month.

Polls showing the Dems at 31% approval validate the Alpha Bitch beatdown is just beginning for them. David Hogg as DNC vice-chair is absurdly funny. Them doubling down on misogyny and racism as the reasons for their loss is the chef’s kiss. And their problem is that until they jettison the crazies, it will only get worse for them.

And the fact they spent 80% of their time arguing about the proper levels of racial representation only to elect two (straight?) white guys is screamingly funny.

Their only option is censorship, and that is being wrested from their filthy paws even as we speak.

Scott Jennings on CNN (how does that happen?) has the true analysis: Trump’s superpower is taking an 80-20 issue and forcing the Dems to rally around the 20% side.

Imagine defending USAID, men can have babies, men allowed in women’s sports/spaces, unlimited illegal immigration and money for transgender operas in Peru. Could they get ANY more ridiculous?

Wait, they may take that as a challenge.

Maxine Waters storming the Dept of Education and getting de-railed by a bored security guy is side-splittingly funny. She thinks she’s All That, and then Reality intrudes. That video needs to be preserved forever.

Maxine Waters and her Democrat allies stormed the Education Building, demanding access “because of who they are.”

Dems can kiss my ass.

Sixth, the thousands of Q posts and the huge number of realized predictions receives great weight in my mind. That Q could be the most epic mindf*ck of all time is always a worry. I choose to believe.

And finally, we must remember this is only the second week. Kash Patel will be confirmed, Bondi will take the gloves off, and then the real fun begins. Sundance’s worries about JD Vance are just that. I myself, as a fellow Midwesterner from the same area, have a gut feeling JD is the real deal and I know whereof I speak. We have pretty good radar in God’s country.

And the bottom line is this: if ALL of these things are wrong, then there is no hope for a better US, and I refuse to believe that. There are too many good people in this country that will rise to the occasion, get their Taliban on, and save this great and good place.

Even Sundance has hope, evidenced by his gleeful posts about the coming gutting of the CFPB.

So, Cautious Optimism it is, as the alternative is too horrible to contemplate.

Chins up, Patriots. As Trump and Q say, the Best Is Yet To Come.