Another blast from the past, which I would like to re-submit for your perusal. The last three lines are, in my opinion, some of my best work.

18

Starting to worry, again

Also starting to feel like a domestic abuse victim

Ken Smith

Mar 05, 2025

So, last night I was watching the Trump address to Congress and smiling pretty much ear to ear, to the point where this morning the wife device pointed out my excessive glee. This is highly unusual as she seldom gives a hot damn about politics.

I replied that I was a Trumpster before it was cool, but this deal with Pam Bondi and the Epstein files has me worried that they’re getting ready to run the same old play.

For those who don’t follow events too closely: Pam Bondi is the new Attorney General and had the usual Conservative Booster Playbook run on her. You know, ‘greatest thing since sliced bread’ and ‘staunch patriot’ and ‘definitely on Trump’s side’.

She went on Fox News every day for a week and said she was releasing the Epstein Files, that they ‘were sitting on her desk’ and that they detailed ‘really sick actions’. Ooh, talk dirty to me, Blond Savior.

Instead of releasing all this fresh red meat on a website, she flew 15 conservative ‘influencers’ to the White House and sent out publicity pictures of them waving thick binders of ‘Epstein Files Phase 1’ and looking immensely pleased with themselves.

Then we found out there was nothing in them that wasn’t already in public, and indeed, they even blacked out (redacted) a page of phone numbers that was already public.

And that is what we call the same old Conservative Letdown Playbook. Talk up the person running the playbook, talk up the release, then deliver a damp squib that comes across as a backhand to the face.

Talk about a bummer. We’ve seen this play SO MANY TIMES it practically screams ‘look what you made me do to you’.

‘Ooh baby, I love you, let’s talk about our plans for the future’ and then they bitchslap you for not doing the dishes ‘right’. Over and over. I’m sick of it.

Bill Barr was the perfect practitioner — saying all the right things, all the memes showing him as Baby Yoda, wading into battle for us, taking all the slings and arrows, yada, yada, yada. Only to be exposed as the Swamp Creature we all expected him to be, due to his dubious history. I mean, after all, he’s the guy who tried to prosecute the survivors of the Waco massacre. He talked a big game about the stolen election in 2020 but did everything he could behind the scenes to make totally sure we would never see the sordid truth.

So, Miss Bondi, our Blond Savior, goes BACK on Fox to say she was ‘lied to’ by the scumbag douches in the Southern NY District of the FBI, but now she’s on the case. That means she’s either the latest playbook runner, or a complete dumbass and rube. And where in the hell is our Great Dark Hope, Kash Patel, our new FBI director?

Jesse Watters detailed all of the thousands of videos, images and investigative reports harvested and created when the slimeball was arrested — and ole Pam thought two hundred pages THAT WAS ALREADY IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN was all there was, because the assholes in NY pinky-swore she had it all.

Sigh. We conservatives just refuse to believe anyone could be as much of a slimeball as what we are constantly shown. They must get together at Morton’s and stroke themselves off while laughing that the rubes fell for it again.

I keep telling myself it’s early yet, he just got his last cabinet position filled yesterday, he’s only been in office 38 days, etc, etc. I tried to explain to the wife the size of the Swamp, how 93% of federal people donated exclusively to Dems, how 96% of DC voted for Harris, how the MSM is hopelessly biased, how this, how that …

And then I heard what I was saying and I began to despair. Trump has EVERY SINGLE THING in the US stacked against him — is there any way in the world he could even trim a few leaves off the rancid swamp lilies?

Is there any path to hope?

That some useless Biden-appointed judge from East Podunk can stop everything Trump is trying to do NATIONWIDE just infuriates me. Why the hell don’t the Supremes smack these bitches down? How long must we wait for a little common sense to make an appearance?

Now I suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) and living 45 miles from the border of our soon-to-be 51st state doesn’t help. It’s gray and 27 degrees when just two days ago it was 58 and sunny. The robins, bluebirds and sand pipers showed up this week. Soon my beloved tree swallows will return and kick all of their asses, like they do every year. I stopped feeding the deer, since the snow is gone. Signs of spring are everywhere. The future is bright, if you leave politics out of it.

Maybe I should stop with the politics for a while, since these people are just constantly abusing our trust. Nah, that’s just crazy talk. I’m hopelessly glued to the movie playing out in DC.

I can read the latest ‘Trump is playing 4-D chess’ plausible-sounding analysis and get a little sniff of what it must be like to have a devious mind, but that is a planet I will never visit. I don’t think I’ve had a devious thought in my life — my mind just doesn’t work like that. The most devious I’ve ever been was planning a surprise birthday party for the wife.

I’m trying to find a way to Devious World daily and failing miserably. My motivation in continually trying is my desperate inner need to find some ray of hope in this attempted exorcism of the huge pile of corruption and evil that is our government. Ah, so THIS really means THAT, and isn’t that marvelously tricky and devious?

Q says the mind games are required to keep the enemy guessing —unfortunately, Trump’s mind games work on his supporters just as much as they do on his actual targets. Hi, my name is Ken, and I’m a hopeless romantic without a clue.

Patience my ass, I want someone in jail.

And WHY THE HELL are George Soros and Bill Gates still alive? Talk about evil personified. ‘Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest?’ indeed.

I had a good friend who would immediately sniff out every possible way to cheat in life and made himself a millionaire by playing the angles. Occasionally it would backfire on him, and I’d be sure to rub his face in it and he would laugh at my attempts to shame him. But if we keep score with money, he was a big winner.

I imagine he’d be an AWESOME politician, based on my observations of the shithole known as DC.

Last I heard, he was living in Thailand and banging hookers.

I’ve been married to a wonderful woman for 42 years, worked hard, played by the rules, have a beautiful piece of land on a hill with a glorious view and am happy with my personal life. Which of us came out the winner, in the end?

Maybe this is the way politics HAVE to work, but at what cost to your soul?

I’ve been on this emotional roller coaster for a number of years now, and I just want to fast forward to the end.

Win, lose, whatever — just make it stop.

Please stop hurting me, baby.

P.S. Yes, I know all this pain and worry is self-inflicted. I justify it to myself by noting the decision to skip the death-vaxx shot was made as a result of my constant struggle to stay informed.

And finding a way to cure the wife’s cancer was ALSO a result of my surfing the web all day. Anyway you look at it, that was a big win.

The message is that walking away, while probably impossible for me, has its own downsides.

Maybe the constant doubt and worry IS the ride?

If so, it’s a shitty ride and yes, Maximus, I AM entertained.