In the summer of 2012, I retired from Intel and we decided to sell our house and travel the country.

The presidential campaign was just beginning in earnest, and I convinced the wife we should go back to Ohio, where we both grew up and volunteer on the Romney campaign. Ohio was a perennial swing state, and I felt we could do some good.

I knew very little about ole Mitt, but I knew for a fact I was tired of Obama. It’s only in these days we are starting to find out how much of an asshole he was, and still is.

We traded in our cars and bought a big Dodge RAM truck and a 32-foot Jayco travel trailer and set out across the country. Since I had never had a full-size pickup before, and definitely not a huge trailer, much amusement was provided to onlookers across the country as I embarked on my on-the-job training.

I could regale you with amusing anecdotes about my attempts at backing up with a trailer, but in keeping with the title above, I will endeavor to stick with the point. Besides, it’s not fun being reverse-challenged. I should start a support group.

Anyway, we had a blast travelling:

June 2012, we pulled into a small trailer park in Worthington, Ohio. The next day we drove all the way across Columbus Ohio nearly 30 miles (because smart) and arrived at the strip mall where the sole Ohio campaign headquarters for Romney was located.

On our way in the door we couldn’t help but notice the billboard across the street the Democrats had rented, basically accusing ole Mitt of being the worst person in the world. No flies on those folks.

It was semi-organized bedlam inside and it seems the folks were still trying to figure out, basically, everything. We were immediately put to work stuffing 4,000 envelopes with totally un-inspired campaign dreck. Whatever.

Before we left, we asked if we could work on some rallies as volunteers. Oh hells, yeah. So, we were in.

Found a little campground that was cheap, and down the road was a happening little bar/restaurant called Hoggy’s. Finding a nearby bar is a high priority for us, since I had just finished my last stint at Intel, which did not end well.

Some of our best days in Ohio ended with us getting our drink on and then watching the sun set.

The first event was a 70-mile drive from where we camped in some soulless industrial park in some small town, name long forgotten.

This was the first rally they put on in the state, and attendance was sparse — maybe 250 people:

I volunteered to manage the parking. The wife did press validations, wherein she would check their press credentials and issue them special badges allowing them to sit in the press box.

I actually wanted that job badly, which I wasn’t able to hide from the organizer. He questioned my motives and I wasn’t able to hide the fact I wanted the assholes from MSM to suffer. Nope — parking management for you.

It was easy to get close to Romney — he had no Secret Service at the time:

All in all, we drove to and volunteered in TWENTY EIGHT events all over the state of Ohio:

The events blur together in the rearview mirror, so I’m just going to point out some the things I remember.