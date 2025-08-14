Schiff authorizes leaks to setup Trump

“According to newly obtained FBI documents, a Democratic staffer who spent over a decade on the House Intelligence Committee under Democratic leadership came forward in 2017 with a shocking claim: Schiff himself authorized the leaking of classified material designed to tarnish President Donald Trump.

Steve Eichler, JD, founder of the Patriot Command Center, said in today's interview, "Our friend 'Just The News' founder John Solomon has done a tremendous service to the American people by researching and reporting this story. My hat's off to him!”

The whistleblower, whose name and soon identity remain redacted for protection, told federal investigators he was personally present when Schiff allegedly greenlit the operation during an all-staff meeting.

The directive? Release damaging classified intelligence into the media mainstream to create a legal and political case against Trump.

This wasn’t a casual slip of sensitive information. The plan, according to the source, was deliberate. Schiff allegedly assured the team that the leaks would remain anonymous, that they would “not be caught.” The whistleblower objected, calling the action “treasonous,” “illegal,” and a gross violation of public trust.”