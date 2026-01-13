As I’ve said before, I was a software engineer for 35 years with the last 20 being cast in the role of the Pro From Dover. Parachute in, show the kids how it’s done, become universally despised from making them look bad and leave. Over and over.

It made me into my current role of bitter iconoclast. With a heart of gold, of course.

:-D

My first stop every day

I don’t remember the first time I encountered Scott Adams’s Dilbert cartoon, but I was immediately hooked. NO ONE was talking about life in high tech, especially with any humor, since the field does not lend itself to any type of mirth:

It’s hard to pick my favorite character other than Dilbert. Dogbert was probably it — the fact he was allowed to say the things the humans couldn’t, and his incessant attempts to start businesses that would fail because he just didn’t care.

“Have you ever explored the benefits of an all-cheese diet?”. I will go to my grave remembering that line, from the inimitable Dogbert in his role of tech support.

On a serious note, Scott gave me some fabulous career advice in a back-handed way, which was his favorite delivery method.

I would tell young software engineers that the interview process was definitely a two-way street — they should be looking at the company and the people they chose to interview you just as hard as they are looking at you.

And as you are being led into the interview room you usually go through their physical plant. EVERY engineer would have his favorite Dilbert strips pinned to his cubicle wall.

And if you see more than one person’s layout with a majority of the toons being the pointy-haired boss you RUN, NOT WALK out of there. There was NO better indicator of a messed-up work environment than that. Words to live by.

I feel sad for the latest crop of engineers — this easy way of ruling out toxic environments is lost forever. I suppose BLM posters and pride flags will have to take their place.

Scott Adams was run out of the Dilbert universe by the blue-haired SJWs. From Wikipedia:

“On a February 22, 2023 livestream of his Real Coffee with Scott Adams program, Adams reacted to a poll that asked if respondents agreed that "it's okay to be white",[24][25] a phrase described by the Anti-Defamation League as associated with the white supremacist movement.[26][27] The poll showed 26% of black respondents disagreed with the statement and 21% were not sure.[28] Adams, upset that nearly half did not agree, described black people as a "hate group" and said "the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people; just get the fuck away".[29][30]”

He was surprised by the fact that blacks are racist because he worked alone and didn’t get out much. It’s only in the last 10 years or so that whites have discovered that EVERYONE is racist. The only people who aren’t allowed to be racist is whites.

I bought at least 5 of his books just for myself and gave at least 20 more as birthday presents to other engineers.

Scott, you will be missed. RIP.