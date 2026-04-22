I moved to Seattle from Columbus OH in 1978 to attend a commercial diving school in Ballard, a suburb of Seattle:

I picked Seattle because a lady friend in Columbus told me it was the cleanest big city she had ever seen. Imagine that.

Once I finished the course, the plan was to head to Texas and try to get a job as a commercial diver. That fell through right after the last practical exercise — we did a mixed-gas dive to the bottom of Lake Union where I landed in mud mid-thigh, completely black 36-degree water and freezing to death.

Breathing mixed gases makes you sound like Donald Duck and my screams to bring me up were unintelligible topside, so I stayed right where I was for 15 incredibly long minutes. Mixed-gas breathing sucks the heat from your body 4x faster.

I have never been so scared in my life, and I vowed as I shivered on the boat deck suffering from the bends that I would never do anything that insane again.

But I loved Seattle so much I stayed and found a job as a copier repair tech. They gave me a brand-new Mustang as a company car, which blew a belt on the freeway with exactly 7 miles on the odometer. Which explains my life-long aversion to Fords, I guess.

My job had me driving all over commercial Seattle and to several suburbs. I used to stop at the Pike Place Market and get two hotdogs for lunch.

I loved Seattle. This was before Microsoft <spit> came to town and ruined everything for everyone.

The town is special, right on Puget Sound, with all kinds of places to go and things to do. Avoid the Space Needle restaurant — they know people will come to them and they have zero incentive to do a decent job. They managed to mangle eggs and toast.

Make sure you see the aquarium — the sea otters are an absolute hoot.

But to me, it was the surrounding area that made it such a magical place. I’d drive into town to the south — on the right were the Olympic mountains, directly ahead was Mount Rainier, and the Cascade mountains were on the left. My buddy and I (hey Carl!) hiked both days on the weekends, every hike to a different place for a year and a half and never even scratched the surface of all the places to go. During the winter Carl taught me to cross-country ski — I was never very good at it but the bota full of schnapps made it so I didn’t care.

Getting caught on skis on a railroad trestle over a raging river with the train coming around the corner was a special highlight.

Constance Pass in the Olympics is the most insanely beautiful place I have ever seen. You come out of the trees to the left and the mountainside spreads out in front of you for over a mile. Little fingers of streams meander through the meadow from the small lake just above the red marker.

As I am a sucker for a view, I nearly died on the spot. Looking to the right you can see FIVE volcanic mountains at the same time. We spent nearly two hours agog at the beauty of it all.

Now Seattle looks like this, EVERYWHERE:

This one is under the monorail that takes you to Space Needle Park from downtown.

The politics is extremely left-wing. They added a per-employee tax that forced Amazon to leave for somewhere else (I could look it up, but Bezos can suck it).

There’s entire sections of downtown that aren’t safe to walk even in the daytime, much less at night.

The police have been so effectively neutered that they are hiring illegal aliens for replacement officers.

EVERYTHING sucks now in Seattle, but the bizarre freaks living there think it’s just fine.

Since it’s the largest city in the state, their politics rule. Us poor folk out in the eastern hills have no say on anything in the state. The alcohol tax was just upped to 25.3%. Gas tax is .67/gallon.

So we just drive 30 miles over to Idaho and buy our booze and gas there, where the tax rate is 6%. Last trip the tab was for $476, as we fill orders for other folks in town.

I weep when I see the pictures anymore. Such a beautiful place reduced to this smoking hole of desolation.

Sigh.