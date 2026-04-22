Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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pat nelson's avatar
pat nelson
Apr 22

I heartily concur! Some of my time there was spent in Lake City, which is far NE Seattle. This was a beautiful, quiet and peaceful little 'burb. Late last year, the anchor store of the neighborhood, Fred Meyer, was forced to close-up shop, and leave. The main reason was unsustainable losses, due to theft (aka. shoplifting). Brought on by the homeless crowd that the city started dumping up there, seemingly, to get them out-of-the-way. Spreading failure further. Seattle is in a doom-loop, if not hugely corrected, ASAP. Wokeism is a Fatal Illness. It will kill you, one way, or another, if you don't reject it, and work against its spread.

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joseph kinzer's avatar
joseph kinzer
Apr 22Edited

Yeah. pdx native here. Played in a grunge band during the glory days of this place like every art school 19 year old. Seattle was happening with sub pop. Kurt was here and there. Got to know Courtney TT and the cartoonist Callahan. Lived next door to Jerry A of poison idea. Lots of drinking and carrying on with the Sweaty nipples. Evergreen college was hip and not stupidly groupthink yet. Satyricon was legendary, even got married by Tres from X-ray and voo do. It was all a beautiful blur of local for locals. Then the mindless commie hippie hipster dipshits came nationwide to f it all up high on Sleater Kinney videos and portlandia binge watching. It was like watching Nazi’s invade your hometown in slow motion and now it’s a shit show of woke morons. These people have no idea how much beauty and trust they destroyed.

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