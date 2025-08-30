“Instead of battling at the state level, attorney Rick Jaffe went straight for the source—demanding the CDC downgrade its 72-dose childhood schedule from “mandatory” to “shared decision-making.”

If the court agrees, state mandates collapse and the CDC’s grip on parents shatters overnight.

“They want to claim the program is safe? Fine, prove it.”

I’ve been banging on about the CDC A LOT:

As a wholly captured supposed ‘expert’ organization, I would recommend it go the same route as USAID.

“Take off and nuke the site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.”

Take off and nuke the site from orbit