I’m a firm believer in the ‘pendulum theory’ of humanity — the idea that all attitudes affecting our social lives swing back and forth around a center point.

That’s why the meme below and the cartoon above have tickled my fancy so — they are perfect manifestations of the pendulum swing currently in progress in ALL areas of our society:

Our nation was founded by deeply religious people, with the aspirational phrase ‘All men are created equal’ in the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence. Talk about a stretch goal — they had to ignore slavery so they could get everyone to agree.

I’m old enough to remember ‘Colored’ water fountains, George Wallace in the doorway of the school proclaiming ‘segregation now, segregation forever’, the MLK and RFK assassinations, the National Guard escorting black kids into school and the screaming crowd of white guys in wife beaters going insane outside.

The pendulum has swung so far away from that that we now have active discrimination against whites under the rubric of DEI, segregated graduations, reparations and Critical Race Theory, which carefully explains, in detail, why we are ALL white devils.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a Christian nation’s attempt to set things more in line with the Declaration’s aspiration, though it was done from a place of massive cynicism by good ole boy LBJ: “I’ll have every N____er voting Democrat for the next 200 years.”

He was partially right, but it only lasted 59 years, not 200. Romney got only 8% of the black vote in 2012, while Trump got 42% in 2024. The Romney Campaign -- Part 1

Take a moment and consider how far we’ve come since 1961, 64 years ago — two+ generations.

The CRA of 1964 was the camel’s nose under the tent — it enforced ‘tolerance’ at the point of a government gun, trampling the principle of ‘free association’ underfoot.

No good deed goes unpunished, indeed.

“tolerance : the ability or willingness to tolerate the existence of opinions or behavior that one dislikes or disagrees with”

But tolerance has forced us to ‘tolerate’ the brutal, senseless death of Iryna Zarutska at the hands of a deranged black. Imagine THIS GUY marching with MLK, if you can:

No one, and I mean NO ONE likes ghetto, ratchet behavior, including the normal folks forced to live with it. Those engaging in such behavior know better, deep down, I HOPE, but they seem to have embraced nihilism as a coping mechanism. I’ve seen three YouTube videos where smiling blacks carefully explain in their colorful vernacular that they could give less than a sh*t about this poor girl.

That shocked me to my soul. That they would smugly assert that they possess not a single shred of humanity indicates there is NO possibility of coexistence. ‘Tolerance’ just isn’t going to cover that chasm.

These attitudes ushered in things like redlining, ‘white flight’ and the creation of ghettos and no-go zones in most major cities.

Tolerance is the grace a Christian extends to those who violate everything dear to him. It has limits and leads easily to hate when it is revoked. I’ve seen articles in the last week advising Christians to have ‘The Talk’ with their children, to better prepare them to deal with ghetto blacks, spurred by that picture above.

“The Talk” has been roundly condemned for fifty years, but some things are evergreen as the pendulum swings in the other direction.

Since ‘tolerance’ leads to a great deal of cognitive dissonance, an all-out full court press has been in place for over 50 years in an effort to drown out that small inner voice telling us there is something very wrong here. White people are bad, we owe ‘reparations’ and there is ‘systemic racism’ EVERYWHERE. This effort has led to some dimwitted white people actually condemning themselves:

We were just starting to come to grips with this senseless tragedy when a trans-aligned ‘progressive’ killer martyred Charlie Kirk while he was TRYING TO REACH OUT TO LIBERALS AND HAVE A PEACEFUL CONVERSATION.

Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

Charlie replied, “Too many.”

Charlie was then assassinated.

Christians, in another well-meaning attempt to honor our American declaration, extended the olive branch of tolerance to the queer community.

Once again, I’m old enough to remember the phrases ‘in the closet’ and ‘the love with no name’. Where we are now with LGBTQ+ is wayyy past that. The gradual death of Pride Month, the Bud Light backlash, the article below are the warning shots across the bow of the queer community.

‘Inclusion’ has led to this. Once again, no good deed goes unpunished.

Remember, this article came out BEFORE Charlie was killed by a trans-affiliate:

Just imagine how bad it’s getting out there NOW.

The brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk has turbocharged the swing of the pendulum back in the direction of America in the 50’s.

Liberals, you have well and truly FA and now it is time to FO.