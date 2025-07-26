So a liberal friend of mine trotted out the old Clinton phrase: why won’t Trump ‘move on’ from that ‘old stuff from 10 years ago’?

Wonder where he got that from? Could it have been, like, the liberal playbook? Remember MoveOn.org (no links for assholes) founded to ‘move on’ from the Monica Lewinsky debacle? They’re still in business last I checked.

Trump won't move on, but most Americans want to

Wow, what a mystery. They have obviously never read any of his books where he details why he believes firmly in payback’s a bitch.

I’m hungover, as usual, and when my friend delivered that piece of wisdom derived straight from the mouths of CNN/MSNBC anchors I was only able to summon the top 5 list in my drunken state, so I’ve decided to research the matter a little bit.

Being an engineer with a bad case of CRS (Can’t Remember Shit) I immediately went to Google and asked “Why won’t Trump ‘move on’?”.

Wow, is all I can say. I was hoping some sub-stacker had provided the definitive list, but that was a massive swing and a miss. What I found, even unto the 20th page of results, (I’m lazy, too) was pages of Trump-bashing articles. The amount of hatred for this man is truly staggering.

So, this is the best I can do from memory. I would provide links, but I know liberals won’t have gotten this far anyway and looking them up would be like work. People who get their news from anything but the MSM will remember every one of these.

The current news: Obama, Clapper, Brennan and Comey along with a squad of their flunkies held a meeting Jan 9th, 2016 wherein they decided to take the Clinton-paid Steele ‘dossier’ and turn it into an attempt at a soft coup. The MSM took their leaks and turned it into a nightly Trump-bashing orgy for over two years. Pulitzer prizes were awarded for hacks beating the drums for these conspirator’s slanders.

Trump was spied on for over two years via the FISA court, which accepted the Steele dossier as ‘sufficient proof’ even AFTER it was proven to be complete bullshit. Judge Boasberg, personal friend of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, was the rubber stamp for this. He’s coincidentally the one who issued the first national injunctions on Trump’s executive orders, too. The odds of him being assigned 4 anti-Trump lawsuits in a row are 32 million-to-one.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

This shit went on for over two years. CNN even had an impeachment clock.

Now we find Obama asked Great Britain to spy on Trump, since they didn’t want to get their hands dirty, and besides, That Would Be Wrong.

I could keep going on this vast conspiracy, but liberals don’t care and they won’t have heard of any of it, since there have been ZERO articles about it in the MSM. Probably because the press would be dragged into it when we look at their willing accomplices who did the IC bidding on the way to their Pulitzers.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

Two assassination attempts THAT WE KNOW OF. The one in Butler PA was outright treachery from the Secret Service. The only rally out of 96 that year aired live by CNN. A photographer captured the actual bullet whizzing past Trump’s head using a 40,000 frames per second camera. You know, the kind of tech that is standard at presidential rallies. Just imagine his explanation for bringing that kind of tech to a presidential rally, where high-speed events are so common. /sarcasm

Shot. Blood visible in the Photo of the Year. CNN, THIS WEEK, had a guest who denied he was shot despite the photos. No bias there.

A year later we have no motive for the assassin, no explanation for his six cell phones, no reason for the FBI to clean the crime scene with power washers (which they NEVER do), no explanation for the shooter’s cremation in less than 48 hours, and no firings for incompetence. Oh, and he was ‘on the radar’ for the FBI, as usual.

Nothing to see here, move on.

Two impeachment attempts. Photo ops of Nancy Pelosi walking the papers to the Senate. REAMS of articles on ‘the walls are closing in’ and ‘we got him this time’.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

96 felony charges for paperwork issues. Perp walk. Mugshot. First ex-president EVER arrested and charged with crimes. Ironically, that improved his standing with blacks, since they know a thing or two about bullshit charges.

Charged with mortgage/lending fraud (the same thing they got Adam Schiff for, ironically).

Nothing to see here. Move on.

FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago with 32 agents, a helicopter, two boats and 2 MRAPs. Deadly force was authorized. Agents (assholes) went through Melania’s underwear drawer.

Charged with holding classified documents. Biden stored his classified documents that he was never allowed to take in the first place in his garage. No charges.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

EVERY ONE of Trump’s children was forced to testify in Congress, under oath. Weeks of articles breathlessly listing the possible charges against them all.

Everyone in Trump’s inner circle has been questioned under oath in Congress, with the sole exception of Mike Pence, last seen holding the knife in Trump’s back.

Roger Stone was SWATTED by the FBI at 6am, though he offered to surrender.

A 65-year-old man thrown to the ground at gun point and handcuffed in his underwear. CNN ‘just happened’ to be there with TWO camera crews. Hmm, CNN and ‘breaking news’. Suspicious minds might start seeing a pattern.

Paul Manafort currently serving time for a ‘crime’ that had never resulted in anything more than a fine before, in the whole TWO prior cases brought in 50 years.

George Papadopulos’s life was ruined. He got divorced over his legal problems, all of which were wished into reality by Obama’s DOJ. Totally exonerated, but broke.

Rudy Giuliani was bankrupted over disputing the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell was bankrupted over disputing the 2020 election.

Sydney Powell disputed the 2020 election and was disbarred.

Trump’s personal aide for over 30 years was indicted and bankrupted.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

Oh and let’s not forget all the press slanders. These include some things that don’t pertain to Trump, but they were what I could find in my FuckThePress folder:

And let’s not forget that Trump has over 60 lawsuits still pending against him. His disclosure form listed over 20 million in personal lawyer fees just for 2024.

So, about that ‘moving on’ thing? You look at all of the shit that has been thrown against a man WHO DIDN’T HAVE TO DO ANY OF THIS, who could have just lived his billionaire life with a supermodel to keep him warm and a loving, beautiful family and you wonder why he doesn’t ‘move on’?

Had any of this happened to me, speaking personally, there would be heads on pikes. The man’s forbearance during this non-stop 10 year onslaught is inhuman.

I say: go for it, Donald. Stack your enemies’ bodies. BURN IT ALL DOWN.

Fuck all of these people, starting with the Kenyan and ending with the Clintons.

I am so tired of liberals and all of their bullshit.

They say they want a civil war.

I say, bring it, bitches. Patriots versus trannies should be pretty amusing, for the whole 15 minutes it would last. I’ll even make a scrapbook after.