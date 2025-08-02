So Your Bae Been Murdered By de Pigs

This is tragic, but it's also the most amazing chance to score that you will ever get. Sorta weird, huh?

Whitey been holdin you down and kickin in you teeth, then all of a sudden -- ka-ching! You playin in de Ghetto Lottery, and it's time to make bank. Them rims and weaves dont pay for theyselves, aight?

But Whitey don't just give out Benjamins cause he like you -- you gonna have to do your part.

Now I know the bangers in your fambly are gonna be all like 'Nah. Homie don't play that shit'. Shut that shit down right fast. Niggas like that are cuttin zeros off that sweet, sweet settlement check evey time dey open dere stupit moufs.

Dose dumbasses is only one of the ways you can fuck up. This shit be complicated. It aint be enuff to cry for the cameras and expect the Benjamins be rollin in. Dey aint no moe of dat easy Tawana Brawley score, thanks to washed up assholes like Rev Al. He done milked all dat shit for hisself, but the way he did it shit in the water for everyone else playin the Game.

So put the bong down, playa, and listen up. You need pro help FAST and that's what WE do. You sign with us and I will GUARANTEE a seven figure check, if you play your shit just like we tell you (disclaimers below).

Find youself a smart nigga, wit any luck in your fambly, and let them help wit da readin and shit. Pimps are the best, since dey gotta be smart to do dey thing, and once you cash the check you got the scratch to pay for the drive-by.

Aint nobody gon miss a pimp.

Next best, your local rev. Yeah I know, you aint ever been in a church, what with havin to hustle all da time, but dat aint no shit. You tell em you got a ticket to the Ghetto Lottery and watch em line up lickin dey lips. The Game is magical shit to these niggas. Problem is, some of these guys can read, so they aint gonna go for cheap. Your call.

Plus even the pipe hitters round here gon charge double for greasin a rev. Weird, but that's how it be.

So you bein sharp an all, you gon figure you can do all this shit youself. Lemme tell you why that aint the play here. Dey's a HUGE difference in da coin if you play whitey right, or you fuck up. Take for instance my man George Floyd.

His folks signed up wit us and we did him right -- nigga got FIVE fuckin funerals in a MUTHAFUCKIN GOLD CASKET. His fambly got more money than god now.

Now that's some pretty good shit for a busted-out old nigga who was the ugliest muthafucka on the planet. Dat's what real PROS can do for you. I aint promisin the same results, but depending on your case, I CAN promise you WILL GET PAID.

A LOT.

OR you could take the cheap route and just take it in the ass.

Take for example the utter pooch screw that glorified shine boy Ben Crump did wif that poor nigga Trayvon. Got the bright shiny pic of him when he 12 -- ok, gotta give him that one. But where in the hell did he come up with that sub-ratchet Jeantel? Dat bitch fucked the entire case up. You gotta get the shooter a guilty verdict -- dat's Job One.

Hard to do that shit when you got a sub-moron mumblin Ebonics on the stand. Ole Crump was all over TV sayin they tight and all this and that and turns out the bitch didn't even KNOW the nigga.

Muthafucka stupid ass nigga. Shit, my mama smarter than that shit.

You gotta find someone who can talk halfways white cause dat's who dey gotta convince -- them crackers on the jury. And talkin about the jury -- how the FUCK did he get people on there wit JOBS? In THIS town he couldn't find 12 peeps with EBTs? Shit, you could throw a brick round here and hit more shiftless niggas than that.

Thas the most brain dead shit I ever heard of.

And there's that social media shit. VERY FIRST THING you shut that shit down and WIPE IT CLEAN. You know how to do that shit? Didn't think so.

So the jury gets to look at all dem pics of my homie Trayvon sportin his grills, waving his gat, fannin his Benjamins and actin all hard core. That shit scares the crap outta whiteys and should NEVER have come out. What a fuckin rookie move.

That worthless fuck Crump tried gettin the shiny pics out in front, but dem gangsta pics was killa, all cause he was too stupit to wipe EVERYTHIN. Now ALL dem crackers on the jury TOTALLY BELIEVED Trayvon was a stone gangsta killa and deserved what he got. Game over.

And let's not talk about the all the OTHER things shine-boy fucked up.

By the time he was done all them crackers had a PHD in lean, which is a straight up nigga thing. Dem cracker assholes already hate us -- let's give em some MORE reasons to hate us. Good move, asshole. Now a nigga can't buy a sweet tea witout some Paki towelhead followin em around givin em the eye. All cause shine-boy brought the whole thing up in the first place. Fuckin Dumbass.

So the greaser walks on the murder beef and that's HALF dey money GONE!

Do I got your attention NOW? Make yo call -- I got a scanner report of another brother killed in southie by a cop, and maybe dey smarter than you. Clock's tickin.

Yeah, yeah, 30% aint cheap, but it's not like you rollin in it now, and I don't get paid lest you do. You gotta remember I got contacts in the cops and the press and I got those Soros attorneys on speed dial. You aint got any of that shit, and that's why you gotta pay.

By the time we're done, your bae gonna be the next coming of Jesus, and you'll be richer than God.

What's that? He guilty? ABSOLUTELY NONE OF THAT SHIT MATTERS. They could have him on tape shooting pregnant bitches in the stomach and it STILL wouldn't matter. He got the Magical Negro card in his back pocket, and we gon play that bitch ALL THE TIME. Whitey justs eats that shit up. Dunno why, but hey, gift horse, aight?

'Member that Michael Brown nigga? THEY HAD HIM ON TAPE robbin that little Paki dude, just three minutes before he got dead, but that bullshit 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot' shit they put out was GOLD. They even had them Hollywood bitches doing that shit at the muthafuckin Academy Awards.

Hats off to them niggas -- that was some righteous bullshit that took off like a fuckin rocket. That fambly made serious bank from a fuckin lie they MADE UP in two hours. THAT'S what I'm tellin you we can do for you, if you sign wit us.

Aight, good call. We gots to start RIGHT FUCKIN NOW cause the first six hours is where you make your case. Them muthfuckas in the press are GUARANTEED to eat up whatever shit you put out, so we GOT TO GET THIS SHIT RIGHT THE FIRST TIME. ALL the loose ends gotta get tied off, cause them assholes like The Conservative TreeHouse will be all over this like stink on shit.

Man, you gotta stand back and admire them fucks. This 'Sundance' guy put literally thousands of TOTALLY FREE hours into finding every last ounce of Trayvon's shit and showing it to the world. He had maps and timelines, looked up the clerk where Tray got his lean, and was the one to discover that idiot Jeantel could not possibly have known the nigga. That one blew my mind.

And then he came up with the pictures of the back of the greaser's head -- I thought they had that shit buried, but that sheriff's clerk decided to fuck em. Couldn't do anything about that shit -- when niggas decide to play white and buttfuck the brothas tryin to make bank, what you gon do?

Hell, by the time he was done I would have voted not guilty for the greaser my own self. That was some top-shelf investigative work -- I thought they had it tied off cause they promised the sheriff a split, but his own folks butt-fucked him down to like ten bucks. Shoulda took care of his own shit. He done fucked up, hard.

Plus, as an added bonus, he made the brothas in the sheriff department look like complete idiots. That one white guy, working on a laptop in his kitchen made a better case than the DA and the cops put together.

What a pooch screw.

We know these guys are gon be ALL OVER this shit, so we gotta make it hard as possible on em as we can.

The Conservative Treehouse