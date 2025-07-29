Trump met the Prime Minster of England in Scotland yesterday. I have no idea who this tweeter is, but his writeup is amazing:

Trump greets Starmer

“Ah, how delightfully ironic. There he is, the people's President Donald John Trump , my President, not in Washington, not behind a gold-plated desk at Mar-a-Lago, but on British soil.

And yet, he’s the one receiving Sir Keir Starmer like a sovereign greeting a provincial delegate. Like a lord welcoming a courtier. The optics are startling, no red carpet required. Just raw, unspoken power.

One might say the roles are reversed, but that would be a superficial reading. No, this is a masterclass in dominance, in ancestral reclamation. And then, the moment that sealed the theatre: "Thank you for your hospitality," PM Starmer says. I paused. It’s the first time I’ve witnessed a nation’s leader thanking a visiting President for hosting them in their own country.

That, my friend, is not diplomacy. That is dominance cloaked in manners. But this is no accident. You see, most people, even the ones in power, forget that Trump isn’t just a billionaire with a penchant for spectacle.

No, he’s the direct descendant of Scottish nobility. His blood runs deep with the legacy of Clan MacLeod, forged on the blustery Isle of Lewis. On his Scottish estate lie the ruins of a castle, the birthplace of King Robert the Bruce, the liberator of Scotland, the man who defeated the English at Bannockburn and restored the soul of a nation.

So when Trump walks across the highlands or through the halls of Balmoral's shadow, he doesn’t just visit, he returns. Trump is, in many ways, the most powerful Scottish ruler since King James VI, who united crowns and rewrote the fate of empires. Except this time, the power isn't confined to the British Isles. It spans oceans, commands headlines, and bends protocols.

Starmer might hold the title of Prime Minister and the keys to Number 10. But Trump? Trump holds the script; he holds the ancestral memory of a throne. And today, it’s not just a visit. It’s a declaration: Power remembers where it came from.”