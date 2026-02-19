The year, 2014. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and the lovely lady shown above wanted to make it A Thing. Rented venue, caterer, 50 guests.

Never mind that we were both wayyy fatter than when we tied the knot. She got her original wedding dress modified, and I just gave up and bought a new suit.

I was hip deep is some customer mess, as usual, performing my Pro From Dover role and was stressed way the hell out, working insane hours. Not really paying attention to her since I was busy doing Important Things.

One night, over libations at the watering hole, I made some belittling remark, because asshole, and she broke into tears. THAT got my attention. I realized instantly I was disregarding her feelings in the worst way, that this event was IMPORTANT and I was blowing it, and her, off in the most sperg way I was capable of.

Life slaps you in the face from time to time, and I got the message. All hands on deck. I suggested we create a picture board, 3’ x 4’ and fill it with pictures of our life to that point. That turned out to be the second coolest thing at the event as the guests were fascinated, asking questions and sharing with us our journey. Tres cool.

I then promised I would put Real Effort into my vows. These vows came out almost perfect since I wound up speaking directly from the heart.

Later, after, I asked her what she thought. “OH MY GOD! I had a postcard with my vows and you were walking back and forth outside shuffling pages and talking to yourself. I thought I was gonna die.” And, “Every person in that room was crying. EVERY SINGLE ONE. It was awesome.”

And so, without further ado:

25TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY VOWS

“I want to thank all of you for being here at this important milestone in both our lives. We are truly blessed to have friends like you. I’m not an accomplished public speaker, so please be patient.

I have two goals here today, and I’m not sure I’m going to accomplish them. The first goal is to not offend anyone. It’s sad that I have to say this at this point in my life and especially at such a joyous occasion, but there it is. If there are two ways to think about something I say here today, and one of them is bad, then I meant the other one. My intentions are good, even if my social skills are not.

The second goal is to tell all of you and this amazing woman just exactly how much I love her without breaking into tears. That will be the tough one.

When Sharon told me we were going to have this event, I said what any man who has been married for 25 years would say: “Yes, dear”. I was having the usual problems at work and my mind was in other places.

But after a few weeks, I began to get an idea of how important this was to Sharon. So, I did what any man who has been married 25 years would do – I promised her my speech here today would be amazing.

My plan, of course, being a software weenie, was to Google up a bunch of quotes from people far more eloquent than I and stitch them together in some witty manner. And that was my plan until two weeks ago.

Sharon and I were talking one night at the bar, and she was going on and on about preparations for this event. As most of you know, event planning is not one of my interests in life, so I was impatient with her.

And that hurt her feelings. I immediately felt bad about it, and it was then, finally, that I understood exactly how important this really was to her.

So what to do? The easiest thing would be to buy her the diamond ring she has never had, despite the fact I have a deep-seated aversion to them. She has a jewelry box filled with all kinds of other bright shiny things, but as we all know, adding pretty baubles to this beautiful woman is truly a case of gilding the lily.

It was then that I decided I would give her the most precious thing I have, as a token of the love and respect I hold for her. Now I have to explain a few things before all of you can understand what I mean when I say “the most precious thing I have”. Please be patient with me.

I was raised in a strict Catholic family. My mother told me from an early age I was too sensitive, a cry-baby and a loudmouth. Unfortunately for me, all true. The ones you love are the ones who can hurt you the most. Life with my folks was not fun.

Between the ages of 8 and 12, I was absolutely sure I wanted to be a priest. I had the vestments, I could recite the entire service in Latin from memory, I went to communion every single day, I was an altar boy, I sang in the choir and I even joined the Columbian Squires, which is the kids version of the Knights of Columbus.

I was into it huge, my future was set. I knew for a fact that I wanted to help people as a Catholic priest. Then puberty hit. It came down to choosing eternal salvation and a lifetime of selfless service to other people, or girls. Since we’re standing here today, I guess we know how that turned out. My folks were very disappointed.

So for four years, I had spent zero time talking to girls and had absolutely no idea how to do it. But I knew I desperately wanted to, for some reason that no one had ever explained to me. There was no sex education back then in Catholic schools, and my parents would rather have died than have “the talk” with me. I was like the dog who chases cars: god forbid I ever caught one, because I had absolutely no idea what to do with it once I had it.

I was small for my age, and had buck teeth so bad I couldn’t close my mouth. Acne, of course. But I was smart and had a big mouth. This brought me great grief, I was constantly being beaten up.

So I was a loser, for all intents and purposes. High school was an absolute nightmare for me socially. I was incredibly shy around women, and could only watch with envy as guys just talked to them and invited them out. Women were mysterious, desirable creatures that literally scared me to death. I never had a date until the middle of my senior year, and it was a disaster. To make it through, I developed a really tough outer shell. I lifted weights, I got a black belt in judo. I took on guys bigger than myself in gym class and made it my mission in life to make them cry.

When I graduated, I took three weeks off and immediately started college, majoring in pre-med. You know, I still wanted to help people. Big mistake.

After dropping out, I went into hospital work, where I’d have a chance to help people.

I tried moving west of Ohio at least four times, but always wound up moving back after a month or so – I could never find a job and had no money to speak of.

I wound up working construction and hanging out in a low-rent bar where there were fights almost every night. I was rude, crude and socially unacceptable.

After a couple of years, and a job change, I bought my first computer and bam, that was it. Finally, something I was good at!

And then I met Sharon. On our very first date, we had to take her car, since mine was broken down.

A few months later we moved in together. Her parents told her she was living in sin, and good old mom warned her that I never stuck with anything and would just wind up breaking her heart.

THE NIGHT BEFORE THE WEDDING. Thanks for the cheer-leading, mom.

I had no money, a piece of crap car, I hung out with low-lifes and this computer thing was just another one of my passing fancies. I was still a complete loser, at age 29. They were all agreed I was bad news for her.

But somehow, in spite of all this good advice, and to my everlasting joy, Sharon said yes when I asked her to marry me.

We broke down on our honeymoon, of course, and that’s when I got my first inkling of just how tough this girl can be. She came through like a trooper, even though we were broken down and out of money. And she never complained once. You cannot imagine how much this impressed me. I realized that after 30 bruising years in the great game of life, I had finally hit the jackpot. I tell everyone I never win at gambling because I used up all my allotted luck in life when I found her.

We moved to the West Coast and found jobs immediately. But since I had this rude, crude outer shell, I was constantly having problems fitting in at work. I had little to nothing in common with anyone I worked with. I’d usually wind up threatening to take some software nerd out back and kick his ass, and that didn’t fly too well in hi-tech companies. Great for construction, bad for hi-tech.

I had no social skills and I was aggressive, trying to make up for lost time. I thought that if I just worked hard everything would come out alright. Wrong.

I left job after job because of problems working with people. When I couldn’t handle them anymore, I would quit.

And she always backed me 100% when I quit without another job lined up, even though we’d be way ahead of the game by now if I had ever been able to suck it up and learn to deal with difficult people.

And she’d comfort her big, tough guy while he was crying like a little girl because he just couldn’t get along. So, she’s the strong one in this marriage.

She tells me it’s more important that we be happy, rather than wealthy. So, she’s the smart one in this marriage, too.

During the tech boom, I was never out of work more than a month or two. But I pulled this same trick just two weeks before 9/11, and we wound up spending almost an entire year with both of us unemployed. And we got along famously, living together 24/7 for months at a time. You know it’s a good relationship when the bad things actually bring you closer together.

This woman has nurtured me when I was in pain, stood by me even when I was wrong and has been my best friend for half of my life. I have treated her badly many times and she has always forgiven me. I don’t know how she does that, it’s a skill I’ve never mastered. She has put up with my crude exterior and never been corrupted by it. She is still to this day the nicest person I have ever met.

She has given me unconditional love, despite all of my faults, which is something my own mother was never able to do. We are successful now, and I owe it all to her. She deserves nothing but the very best I can give her.

I apologize for this long spiel, but it was necessary to explain myself a bit so you can understand just how precious my gift to this wonderful lady is.

And so here it is — I have spent my entire life working on my tough guy exterior. It is my sword and my shield. Letting down my guard generates incredible fear in me, because I’ve been hurt so many times, starting from an early age with my own family. My personal defenses are literally the most precious thing I have, because they keep me from crying all of the time.

I wanted to open that shell today, despite the fear, and try to show you all a part of me few of you have seen before – that vulnerable, sensitive little boy who just wants to try to help people. I wanted to try to show you what she saw all those years ago and maybe help explain why she’s still here with me today. I hope this helps, because God knows, some people can’t understand why someone as nice as her would stay with someone who acts like me.

So, standing here with the love of my life and before our friends, I want to tell you all the most important thing I have learned so far in my life, and then I want to ask my lover one question.

I want you, Sharon, and everyone here to know this: marrying you was the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you with all of my heart.

And the question is:

Sharon, will you spend the rest of your life with me?”

(spoiler alert: she said Yes)

This video is EXACTLY what I was talking about above.

Til my Last Day

“People say I’m just a rough boy

I aint no good for you girl

It’s a dead-end street trying to love me

and I’ll wreck your world

I can see why they’re all talking

Lookin back at my past

I’ve got a bad name but a man can change

I’m living proof of that

Til my last day, til my last breath

Of everyone that can I’ll love you the best

Til my last day, I’ll be loving you”

I started this substack as a way to get this amazing protocol out to the people suffering in the Cancer Industrial Complex.

My loving wife is a very private person and the only way I could get her permission to tell the world was this: if we can save JUST ONE PERSON from the Cancer Industrial Complex then we could count our lives a roaring success.

When she gets to the Pearly Gates, St Pete will open his arms and say “you did good”.

I love her forever and I will NEVER give up on her.