We just cashed in my 401K from 25 years ago, from one of the strangest places I have ever worked. Looking at the paperwork took me back, not in a good way, of course, so I got that going for me.

This company made custom grayscale monitors for viewing X-Rays as shown above. They had enormous resolutions for the time — 8192x4096 pixels was one of the smaller ones. The monitor itself was only one part of the system. Each system had a Windows-only video card that was connected to the monitor and that’s where the real action occurred.

Each card required a low-level software driver running in protected system mode, which talked to a mid-level driver where the layout work was done. At the top of the chain was the user mode Windows interface.

I’m not going into any more details since I don’t want you to stop reading — the real action occurred in the software engineering department, where all the drama happens in every company. This story is wild.

Welcome to Hell. Here’s your accordion.

I was interviewed by a nice-looking manager named Kathryn, who was just a year younger than me. She told me I was being brought on to write diagnostic software with the goal of automating the quality testing they were currently doing by hand.

The attractive part about the job was that I was to have a free hand to design the entire test harness. This actually made me salivate — I was 10 years into my Pro From Dover period, where I seldom got a chance to design anything — I was always cast into the bug fixing role on established systems.

I would be working closely with Sam, a 24-year-old woman who was currently in the Marketing department. That was red flag number one, which due to me being a complete sperg, flew wayyy above my head. Not even a swing, just a complete miss.

Turns out the diags project was originally assigned to Sam, who had spent an entire year on it with no appreciable results at all. Her code was so pitiful they just shit-canned it all and decided to start a clean sheet by hiring me.

They decided she wasn’t a good fit for Engineering and moved her to Marketing. She was 5’2”, dumpy and could see cute from her second chin, off in the distance.

It also turned out she was really, really pissed she’d been transferred and decided in her scheming tiny mind I was the coming of the Antichrist. She managed to hide it for about a month until The Meeting.

I was asked to show my design to the entire management team, with her sitting in so they could issue buyoff on the approach and the schedule. Did my thing during the presentation and at the end I actually got a standing ovation from the group of 10 people. Appropriate blushing ensued. Never had one of those before.

Sam was the only person seated. Red Flag two.

Tiny Sam interjected there was no way for me to meet the 5-month self-imposed schedule and when I asked for specifics she said she just wanted to get that on file for future reference.

A month into the project I was at the point where I was needing to talk to the mid-level driver which Sam was supporting. She single-handedly stalled my progress for over a month because her code didn’t work. She was adamant it worked fine and scoffed at every request I made. Finally went to the Engineering Manager and explained why I was falling behind and requested access to the driver so I could fix it myself. Request denied. Why? Because Sam would get mad.

Red Flag number three. This tiny little incompetent pixie had veto power over the Engineering Manager for some reason despite being there for less than 2 years.

The Plot Thickens

Went to one of the friendlier hardware engineers and invited him to lunch. He eagerly gave me the backstory. They had hired an old (60+) hardware engineer who was one of the crassest assholes they had ever personally met. Rude, sexist and positively brutal to Sam. She took it for a couple of weeks until he finally pushed too far. She went to a lawyer and had him file a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company, since the EM (Engineering Manager) had blown off her complaints.

EM was 63 and ready to retire and he really could give a shit about his evil pixie employee. Company lawyers decided to fold instantly after they interviewed the offender, since his misogyny was so blatant. He actually talked down to and made jokes about the female lawyer they had sent TO HER FACE.

They fired him and as part of the settlement of the lawsuit they actually put Sam in charge of writing the sexual harassment guidelines which EM signed off on since he was just mailing it in until retirement.

Red Flag number four.

My jaw hit the floor. Here I’d been leaning on her to fix her driver, with her getting more and more pissy, not realizing she was the actual Power behind the throne of the entire company. Bullet dodged, barely.

Evil pixie conquers Company. News at 11.

Finally, six weeks after my first request Sam delivered enough of a driver that I could start testing my code. Had to put in a couple of workarounds since she was back in the mode of asserting it worked, which I recognized as a coping mechanism.

Another lunch. Asked about Sam and why she was such a prickly bitch. He swore me to secrecy and I agreed. The Chief Architect of Engineering was an amazingly arrogant asshole and he was the one who finally forced her off the diags project while delivering a blistering assessment of her engineering skills.

This really, really pissed her off. After all, she was an Irish national (news to me) and her two years of Irish software technical school made her the equal of anyone in engineering.

As if. I had 20 years in the industry and was so far beyond her she couldn’t even understand my resume. The questions in my interview with her never once broached engineering topics.

Since Architect Boy was aware that my resume was better than his at that point he took an instant dislike to me, too. Two of the most insecure people I had met in the industry were the people I had to work with to get this project out the door. What a crap sandwich.

Should have quit right there. Red Flag number 5.

Wherein I triumph

Since I was so far behind schedule, I started working 12-hour days 7 days a week. Three months later I had a command-line version that appeared to work. Another lunch. The hardware guy was close to releasing his newest board. Mentioned in passing he had added circuitry to checksum all the pixels every refresh cycle, but it was getting inconsistent results that stymied him.

Architect Boy sneered at him and directly told me not to use that feature, even though it was the ideal solution to screen integrity checking, which was the foundation of the diags and the entire point of my project.

It was a Sunday afternoon. I put a simple X-Ray on the screen and then requested the checksum 1000 times in a row adding them to a text file. Looking at the results, it was indeed broken. Three different values appearing in random order. Then I noticed it. Two of the values were complete binary inversions of each other, plus one. I danced with glee in the lab of the empty building.

Monday morning, I approached the hardware guy and showed him my discovery. His eyebrows went up and he immediately said he knew what the problem was. He had to put in a delay gate at the top of the checksum logic to force it to always start at the top. Two-minute fix. Gave me a fixed board an hour later and stood over my shoulder to watch me test it. Rock solid. Whoops of glee that brought everyone within earshot to my cube.

I explained what I had found, and he explained the fix. High fives all around. Sam was across the cube wall (yeah, I had to stare at her all day, too) and looked like a hemorrhoid had just burst.

In the morning stand-up everyone but Sam and Architect Boy applauded the news. They even gave me a 9% raise even though company policy was 3%. Sweet.

Kicking it into Turbo

Since I was a month ahead of schedule, I started writing a scripting engine that would take commands from a text file, convert them to actions the driver could understand and contained loops, function calls, named variables — it was a mini-copy of the C language, but with custom commands native to the board we were testing.

You’d fire up the diags program with a filename, and it would take the commands and execute them on up to 8 boards at a time. I took all of the diagnostic images and added them to the scripts.

The test lab guys were positively agog at my first demo. They had been using magnifying glasses to look at individual pixels at fixed intervals, a process that took over 3 hours per board.

I came up with identical results from 8 boards simultaneously using multiple threads and finished in less than a minute.

Since I still had a week in my schedule I wrote a Windows app that would load the text files automatically and display the results in a nice window. Added a bunch of cool options.

The next stand-up I was awarded Employee of the Month. Cool. Sam was pissed.

Avoiding the Plot

Five months of 84-hour weeks can really mess you up. I started coming in at 9:30, going to the gym at lunch for two hours and leaving at 4. I was loving life after a month of that schedule. Dropped 20 pounds and started really bulking up. EM was talking about the next project and had some very kind words for me as we talked.

I guess they decided to reward me for all my hard work and added me to the team attending WindowsCon in Las Vegas. Five days in Sin City on the company dime. Unfortunately, I was going with Architect Boy and Sam.

Second day Sam actually asked me out for a drink. Since she’d been nothing but an insufferable bitch for over six months, I said not no, but hell no. Talk about a transparent setup from a person who despised me and had already slapped a sexual harassment lawsuit on the last guy she disliked. She’d probably planned to set me up with a rape charge.

Apparently, my refusal pissed her off again. What a shocker. Dodged another bullet.

The convention was cool and I learned a lot about the Windows roadmap. I also heard Craig Chaqico for the first time. Way cool.

Downward spiral Begins

About a month later, my manager Kathryn announced she was going on maternity leave and would be gone for three months with all intention to return. She called me in and floated the idea of Sam as temporary manager. Once again, oh hell no. So, she went to EM and asked if I could report directly to him, and he said yes. The other software guys would report to Sam.

Say it with me now, you know the words, Sam was pissed.

EM had decided they needed someone junior to take over routine diags scut work and we started interviewing. Sam was running 45 minutes late and I saw the candidate sitting in the conference room by himself. So, I went in, introduced myself and started talking with him. Twenty minutes in Sam comes in all rushed and insists on introducing me to a guy I had been talking to for over 20 minutes. Whatever.

The next day, Sam summoned me to what they called the ‘Beatdown Room’ — a 7x8 ex-broom closet with two chairs and a small table. No windows, door that closed. She proceeded to berate me because I did not wait for her to introduce me to the candidate. Indeed, she proceeded to pull an axiom from her ass that said this was an unforgivable violation of ‘protocol’.

I was stunned, to the point where I had no words at first. After 5 minutes of telling me I was the worst of the worst I finally explained that I had never heard of this ‘protocol’, and that it was retarded on its face. Apparently, it’s a big deal in Ireland. After carefully explaining we were not in Ireland she went completely non-linear and started actually screaming at me.

Imagine a tiny unattractive person screaming in your face over violation of some made-up requirement. I got up and left the room. She actually stood in the hallway and yelled that she was writing me up for this ‘violation’. Whatever.

EVERYONE I told about this event shook their head in complete disbelief. Sam then became the most avoided person in the building. If she could just make up shit and then write you up for it, she was to be avoided like the plague.

Gates of Hell Open

Halfway through her maternity leave Kathryn announced she wouldn’t be coming back to work. Oh shit. EM announced Sam was the new software manager.

She immediately went to EM and demanded my reporting chain changed so she was my direct superior. My entreaties to EM resulted in him shaking his head and saying she basically was running the company after the lawsuit and he was powerless. Plus, he could care less.

Things got gnarly in a hurry.

Summoned once again to the Beatdown Room, she inquired about my hours. I told her the truth and said I was taking some time off as compensation for my 5 months of extreme overtime. I reminded her I had never seen her there on the weekends, ever, in the 5 months and she went into this big spiel about how hard she was working.

No good, she declared. Demanded I put in 40 hours, even though I had no real work assigned — I was just training my replacement at that point. It was the guy I went in and saved from staring at the walls for 20 minutes.

I liked Michael a lot and it was reciprocated. We went to lunch a few times and commiserated over Sam. If he had been smart, he would have left, but I got the impression he had had a hard time finding a job and was determined to hang on.

Yet Another Beatdown

I had found and fixed a bug in the software that had bedeviled the company for over a year, and I sent out a company-wide email to the effect of the ‘dragon is dead’.

Yay me.

Next status meeting, Sam calls me out for sending a company email without her approval and said the name I had given the bug was exactly the same as one they had been working since before I was hired, and that people in Sales would think I had fixed the one I had never heard of and be misled. At this point all I could do was shake my head.

She told a roomful of my peers I was extra special evil and bad for saying anything at all without her direct approval. Everyone in the room shot me that look you give a guy going up the stairs to the hanging.

Sigh. Even EM could see this was getting bad.

He called both of us into his office and tried to declare a truce. I was the best software guy they had, and she had his balls in a jar on her desk. I brought up the interview incident and the subsequent beatdown and she lied straight to our faces. Told us she didn’t remember anything about it at all and so it obviously never happened.

I took my logbook that I write everything in and showed EM the entry after the beatdown. Then her story changed and she said it was no big deal, and I was just being overly sensitive due to my ‘lack of communication skills’.

I then showed him the entry after she wrote me up for my supposed violation of her ‘protocol’. She went back to claiming amnesia. It was so blatant and in-your-face I was shocked to my core. As a senior software engineer telling the truth is baseline for any success. It was shocking to see there was another way to succeed that didn’t require any kind of integrity at all.

We left the office with no resolution. EM was too afraid of her to tell her to quit being a complete asshole. Oh well.

Silly me. Expecting fairness from a 20-something female

She put me on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), and my assignment was to go to company-paid therapy to deal with my ‘lack of communication skills’. Screw that.

Finally, after a couple more trips to the Beatdown Room, where she just made shit up, I decided to quit. I applied for unemployment and the company decided to fight it. I wrote up a timeline, detailed how well I had been doing under Kathryn, showed my review from her and the 9% raise, Employee of the Month, only to become just three months later the lowest-ranked most-admonished employee in the software department under Sam. And the only one on a PIP.

The 20-something female arbitrator focused in on my claim that I EXPECTED an ENTIRELY negative review from Sam. I explained that I quit before she could issue it as it would impact my career. I’d been there over a year at that point and a hole that big would result in me explaining a lot of bad shit. A negative reference is very bad.

She declared I had no basis for expecting a negative review, and needed to stay until it actually happened, hence claim denied. Wow, that was entirely unexpected. /sarcasm

Maybe there IS some fairness in the World. Just not for me

Two weeks later I was in the gym near our house when I saw the clip of the second plane flying into the tower. 9/11/2001.

Six months later, Michael pinged me with an update — Sam was promoted to EM, and 90% of the engineers quit the same day it was announced. He became the senior engineer of the whole two that stayed.

Oh, and she got divorced. What a surprise, since she was one of those hyphenated name feminists and a complete lying bitch.

Another six month ping from Michael — she was fired for abusing her expense account and now Michael was the EM. He got an ENORMOUS raise.

His first official act was to fire Architect Boy for being an immense asshole.

Sometimes life hands you lemons. Sometimes it turns into lemonade.