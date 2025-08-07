EVERYTHING about Epstein has stunk to high heavens.

Sure, we can all argue about whether he killed himself and whether he worked for the CIA. The latest FOIA release proclaims he was an FBI informant BEFORE his first trial in 2007. That much, we know.

The ONE THING that sticks out to me, in this incredible clusterfark is the fact that MAXWELL HAS NEVER BEEN INTERVIEWED BY ANYONE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT! Her first time talking to the Feds was two weeks ago, when the second in command of the DOJ deposed her over two days. The next week she was moved to Club Fed.

I was talking to a friend and expressed amazement that someone can be sentenced to 20 years in prison without ever once being asked for her side of the story.

And this Epstein thing is the ONLY screwup in the first six months of the most successful Presidential administration in history. Trump has TRIPLED down on saying there’s nothing there.

There’s articles saying the Trumpers in the West Wing are freaking out because people are not ‘moving on’ from this.

I myself wanted to believe and wrote it up here:

But it looks like my stance needs a major update.

This new site dedicated has a number of write-ups that make the most sense I have ever read. I highly recommend you check it out.

House Inhabit

I have never seen this site before today, but there were at least three articles that really got the old noggin running: