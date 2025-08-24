I started this substack back in January with the intention of getting the info out on how we cured cancer TWICE without drugs, chemo, radiation or doctors:

My wife of 43 years had been referred to hospice with terminal lung cancer and I was hip deep in trying to keep her alive.

With her reluctant permission, because she is a very private person, I started this substack and made this first entry. The argument that overcame her reluctance was this: if we can save even ONE PERSON from the clutches of the cancer industrial complex, then our lives will have been worth living. She completely agreed with that.

I love this girl with all my heart.