After we cured the wife’s cancer the second time (she has an ‘aggressively recurring’ type of skin cancer, very rare) we decided to celebrate by going to one of our favorite places — the Indian casino at Bonner’s Ferry, ID. It’s a beautiful drive through the mountains and along the Priest River.

The casino has one of the best restaurant/bars I have ever seen, with a view out over a large, fast-moving river. Numerous pairs of bald eagles and literally thousands of migrating Canadian geese at the time we went.

They travel in groups — and we saw this one goose who would turn against the flow and join group after group, only to change his mind. He did this at least 10 times while we were watching. I dubbed him Cletus the Confused Canadian, which garnered a hearty chuckle from the love of my life. One of my favorite memories.

So this one’s for you, Cletus. Long may you fly in circles, dumbass.

I started this substack back in January with the intention of getting the info out on how we cured cancer TWICE without drugs, chemo, radiation or doctors:

Ken Smith

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Jan 13

DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. This is a description of what worked for us and is in no way a prescription. You try this at your own risk. But you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t desperate, so WHAT HAVE YOU GOT TO LOSE?

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My wife of 43 years had been referred to hospice with terminal lung cancer and I was hip deep in trying to keep her alive.

With her reluctant permission, because she is a very private person, I started this substack and made this first entry. The argument that overcame her reluctance was this: if we can save even ONE PERSON from the clutches of the cancer industrial complex, then our lives will have been worth living. She completely agreed with that.

I love this girl with all my heart.