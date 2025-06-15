Sunday Funnies
06/15/25
Picked up my lovely wife from the airport at 1:15 am today.
Took the wildly curvy rural road home and:
Hit a bat with the car — 1st bat strike in 55 years of driving
Saw a meteorite *really* close
The weird thing about the meteorite was it was really close, about 85 degree downward trajectory and looked like it was 7-8 feet wide. No boom. Three miles down the road I came across a house off to the left with an incredibly bright 6-7 foot light nestled in the front yard right in front of the house. Totally weird.
They say nothing good happens after midnight. I tend to agree.
Now to the funnies …