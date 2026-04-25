I try to be positive and affirming, but man, this article below just jangled my nerves.

We’ll be discussing this lady’s writeup as I am running low on abusive email and have a compelling need to top up:

Here are her assertions in BOLD, the refutations are from the Brave browser’s AI.

“Married women die sooner than single women.

“General Consensus: Most research indicates that married women live longer than single women. A University of Louisville study analyzing data from 500 million people found that single women face a 23 percent higher mortality risk over their lifetimes compared to married women, potentially dying 7 to 15 years earlier than their married counterparts.”

Marriage increases a man’s lifespan by 1.7 years, but LOWERS a woman’s lifespan by 1.4 years.

“The claim that marriage universally lowers a woman's lifespan is incorrect, as most research indicates that married women generally live longer than unmarried women. For example, data from the U.S. Medicare Health Outcome Survey shows that at age 65, married women have a total life expectancy of 21.1 years, which is 1.5 years longer than unmarried women.”

Married women are more depressed and anxious than single women.

Refuted by the chart at the top. They are significantly happier.

Married women earn less money than single women.

“The claim that married women earn less than single women is not consistently supported by recent data, as the relationship varies by generation and specific comparison groups.

Overall Comparison: Recent studies indicate that married women often earn more than single women due to the economic benefits of dual incomes and economies of scale, though they typically earn less than married men.”





“Single women are the happiest and healthiest subgroup compared to married women, single men and married men.

Far from needing men, being partnered with one is actually a hazard to women’s health and happiness.”

I read those two lines and every single spidey sense went into the red. They are the impetus for this entry.

Wow. Then why does every non-feminist sociology study say that women get a significant boost in social status when they marry? If the event is so fraught with danger, why does any woman pursue it? I thought women’s safety was Job 1.

“The global bridal industry is valued at approximately $300 billion, with the U.S. wedding services market alone exceeding $70 billion as of 2023. In the United States, there are roughly 14,542 bridal stores, generating $4.4 billion in revenue, while the global bridal wear market reached $65.6 billion in 2024.”

Apparently, very large percentages of women are either nonchalant or completely unaware of the extreme danger involved in ‘putting a ring on it’. It’s a complete mystery.

“In his book Misogyny: the Male Malady, anthropologist David Gilmore’s research finds that men have always needed women more than women needed men—not just sexually, but for care, comfort, community and status as well.

Throughout place and time, this imbalanced need men have for women has caused intense resentment and fear in men. So everywhere from Ancient Greece to indigenous New Guinea to Victorian England, men set out to counteract their dependence on women by building economic, familial, religious and political systems that put women in a position to be dependent on men.”

As Ronnie the Great once said,

"The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

According to Mr. Gilmore, men constructed civilization just so we could make women dependent on men. Ms. Davis feels this is so true she quoted it.

Remember the next time you create a widget, that the “make women dependent” box MUST be ticked BEFORE releasing it into the world. Doing otherwise will result in the automatic revocation of your man card.

And if men are so insidious, why didn’t women make their own non-dependent civilization? Have they no self-direction? I think we all know the answer to that.

As they say, if women ran the world, we’d still be living in caves, but the curtains would be fabulous.

And down further in this spew of blather, she actually says this out loud:

“Given the risks to women’s health and happiness, you would think they would not be at all eager to settle down.

Yet according to that Pew report we started the article with, guess which gender wants a committed relationship more?

WOMEN!

36% of women daters are seeking a committed relationship compared to 22% of men. And when you hone in on the age range of 30-39, those numbers become 49% of women compared to 23% of men. More than double!

And this despite the fact that in this same sample, 65% of women say they have experienced harassing behaviors from men on dates.7

And women are still the group looking for commitment?!

What are we—masochists?!?!? THIS DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE!!!”

It’s a mystery wrapped in an enigma. Thousands of years of evolution would like a word, Ms. Davis.

“Based on our scientific studies, women should absolutely be “the prize” in dating. Statistically, she is the asset.

And yet, dating norms—from men and women alike—suggest that men are “the prize.” Men are the ones running from commitment. They are treated as the asset.

If men now need women more than women need men, so many things about our dating culture make absolutely no sense.”

If your premise is wrong, your conclusion is too.

“If men now need women more than women need men” is a wrong assertion. All of the girl bosses and cat ladies lose in a battle against 1000’s of years of evolution. There are literally thousands of THOSE articles, also.

Our dating culture has flat-lined because it has been killed by WOMEN, in all their infinite wisdom. That effort has resulted in the inversion she decries in the quote above.

All of these things were done by women:

#MeToo.

Men are trash.

Being labeled a “creep”.

Name and shame on the Internet. Ruining lives for clicks on Instagram.

The TEA app, allowing women to shame any man who displeased her in any way.

Years of “Don’t EVER approach me in public”. Men listened.

The constant struggle of who pays for dates.

666 women - over 6 feet, 6 figure income, six-pack abs. Less than 3% meet this.

Mourning the loss of “chivalry” even though WOMEN killed it. Thanks, feminists.

I could go on, but what’s the point?

Go to YouTube. Type in the search bar “Men not approaching women”.

There are literally THOUSANDS of women crying about this situation. Women made that happen.

55% of men 18-35 have NEVER approached a woman. They have computed the odds of a toxic rejection, naming and shaming on the Internet and the chance of being called a ‘creep’ and have sanely concluded the juice is not worth the squeeze. Women made that happen.

Idiots saying a guy has to make 6 figures before they give him the time of day. The average salary in the US is $63,000, dumbass. You’re an average 20-something in a miniskirt demanding the top 1% of men. Get real.

Women acting like they’re the prize, or the especially deluded ones who, when asked what THEY bring to the table, say “I AM the table”. No honey, you’re not.

Add in the fools that proudly proclaim “I don’t cook. I don’t clean. I don’t do chores. You have to jump my hoops to ‘earn’ sex.”

He has to have his life completely in order, and you get to show up with zero accomplishments, ‘no housework’, ‘sex is earned’, some bullshit cubicle job and your magical pussy, and you get to set the terms.

I think not, cupcake.

Men have to show up with 666 just to get a shot. NO WONDER dating is nearly impossible these days. I don’t know of ANY guys in their 20’s who actually work for a living that can possibly meet that criteria.

Women with triple-digit body counts and OnlyFans pages sneering that ‘they are the prize’. As if. No self-respecting man would touch that without gloves on. They definitely would not wife them up.

Go take your clothes off and have sex for money. See what that does to your dating life.

Men are definitely the prize these days in a 180-degree shift. Women asking, ‘where are the good men’ and ‘why won’t they approach anymore’ are being forcibly educated to that these days. Hell, there’s even talk of women starting to approach men.

Women are just beginning to realize that maybe, just maybe, they may have gone a little too far with their ‘patriarchy’ and ‘toxic masculinity’ bullshit. Gee, ya think?

Ms. Davis mentions NONE of these things, of course. That’s why her cute title contains “(that no one is naming)”. She gets up on her ladder and completely bypasses all of the low-hanging fruit.

OF COURSE no one is naming it. It’s too damn obvious, and it would place the blame for this shit dating culture RIGHT WHERE IT BELONGS. ON WOMEN. THAT’S WHY MEN HAVE GIVEN UP ON IT.

Hypergamy is real. Wikipedia explains it:

“Hypergamy (colloquially referred to as “dating up“ or “marrying up“[1]) is a term used in social science for the act or practice of a person dating or marrying a spouse of higher mating value than themselves.”

You want an illustration of hypergamy? I love the videos where a guy makes a random sidewalk approach to a young cutie and she shoots him down, usually cruelly. Then he saunters up to his Ferrari, opens the door and all of a sudden, she decides he is DEFINITELY up to her standards. He usually has to threaten to call the cops to get her to go away.

I LOVE those videos. The naked display of hypergamy is so blatant even a feminist would get it.

Women routinely have checklists that only 3% of men could ever meet and then complain ‘where are all the good men?”. That is also a VERY rich vein on YouTube.

We men have listened. Dating these days is obscenely hard, and women made that happen. Ms. Davis mentions none of the real reasons for this. So, I guess she lived up to her title, now that I think about it. My bad.

And now we all reap that which they have sown. 10% of men get all of the attention, and the other 90% have basically given up. The juice is not worth the squeeze anymore. Speed dating is dying, since men no longer show up. Nightclubs are closing left and right for the same reason. Women have done that.

Until women get their hypergamic heads out of their asses, stop all the power struggles and shit tests and drop all of the toxic advice shoveled out by feminists there is no relief on the horizon of this dating culture.

‘Mental load’ and ‘emotional labor’ my ass — your life is not harder than his. He has to deal with silences, shit tests, power struggles and all your emotional crap. It all balances out. Humans all. Pluses and minuses. That’s life.

That anyone even tries at all anymore is amazing to me.

All guys want is some peace at home. That’s apparently too much to ask anymore.

It’s so sad. I feel so sad for Gen-Z. You guys deserve better. Forecast: stormy.

“He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind”.