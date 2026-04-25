Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
Apr 27

In NYC, singles events are brutal for women.

$100 on the hope of meeting a man.

Men pay $0, still the gender ratio is 3-1, even with men paying nothing.

Women spend the whole night talking to other women.

Yeah the sexual revolution was great wasn't it!

You could bang whoever you want without consequences, abort any mistakes, and shame anyone who criticised your high body count.

So now men don't want to marry because they gave preferences too.

Looks like Patriarchy is reasserting itself.

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6 replies by Ken Smith and others
Ian McKerracher's avatar
Ian McKerracher
Apr 26

Frankly, dating IS hard. It is hard on the selfishness inherent in human nature. Willfully putting someone else into a higher place than ourselves in an ongoing daily practice is hard on the lesser angels of our nature…but it is strong food for the better angels. It is entirely worth it, I say from the lofty position of a couple of years short of our 50th anniversary.

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