Thursday, July 12, 2018

It was approximately 10:15pm. The wife and I and I were watching a low-budget soldiers vs aliens film from the cheapo bin at Walmart.

The windows were all open, as we were cooling the house down from the 93 degree day we had just experienced.

Suddenly I hear the boom, boom, boom of a roman candle. I get up and open the front porch screen door and catch the nice orange explosion of a roman candle from the neighbors to our north - about 1100 feet away.

I call her to see the rest, but by the time she got off the couch it had stopped. We were standing on the porch, inside the screens, waiting to see if they were going to shoot another one. After about 3 minutes, we decide its over and start to go back inside.

It was a beautiful clear night, and there was a nice bright planet in the southern sky. Too early/too much haze to see the Milky Way, though we are in a rural area and can almost always see it in the autumn/winter when the sky is clear.

I look over to the western horizon and there's a really bright light about 5 degrees over the mountain top, not moving.

Now I'm not a complete amateur astronomer, but this thing was all wrong. It was about 10x the size of the brightest planet I had ever seen and it was not moving.

I'm thinking airplane, maybe, but it wasn't flashing wing lights, and it wasn't moving. But the thing was twinkling/pulsing at a really slow rate. Definitely new to me.

Cool. I'm thinking maybe the space station or something, so I send her in for the binoculars. She comes back out and I take a look. No help. Still not moving, but pulsing light steadily about once every 3 seconds or so.

We both agree this is very strange, so after 2-3 minutes of staring at it from the inside of the porch screens, we think maybe the screens are distorting our view and move to the outdoor part of the porch. No change. Very weird.

At this point, it hasn't moved in nearly 10 minutes -- we can tell because it has appeared aligned with a single treetop that juts out above all the others -- a nice marker.

Ok. I decide it's time to break out the nice Meade 4" refractor telescope I bought at the flea market 4 years ago (Wife: "what do you need that for?"). This sucker is expensive, motorized, with a computer to find various night objects automatically with x/y/z axis motors. It will even move automatically to track the sky's rotation.

I mean, this is a serious scope. Came with the manual/CD and two lenses.

It's the 4" refracting StarNavigator90 with AudioStar.

Of course the batteries are dead, since I haven't used it in like 3 years. I horse it out to the porch. It takes me at least 4 minutes to get it set up and centered on the object.

This is where it gets *really* weird.

The thing is a perfect circle, with light yellow ambiance and pulsing blue/green flashes.There are black spider web type vertical lines and these are moving horizontally in a herky-jerky motion. They never stop moving while we're watching.

The weirdest thing -- there are vaguely round shapes/blobs that appear to be INSIDE the bottom third that are moving back and forth maybe every 3-4 seconds.

She and I take turns looking at it through the telescope. Finally, after about 10 minutes it starts to move slowly to the north and down, and within two minutes it disappeared behind the mountain to the west.

I had stayed in and was watching movies and still had about a third of my first beer left, so I was completely sober (2/3 of a beer over the span of 3 hours). She and I agree on what we saw. This was definitely not anything that occurs naturally in the night sky and we had never seen anything like it before.

This morning, She found this website:

http://www.ufosnw.com/newsite/category/ufo-sightings/by-location/ufo-sightings-washington/

and we're thinking about reporting it.

If it was a man-made object, it was a) extremely large; b) brightly lit; c) translucent; d) a perfect circle; and e) moving in a non-normal manner for anything in the night sky.

In any event, I have never believed in UFOs before -- but after last night, we have both changed our mind.

We believe, now.

Went down to the Legion and sat at the 'insiders' table -- everyone there (6+) has lived in this tiny town their whole lives -- and tried to tell them about what we saw.

Did not go well. After 10 minutes straight of mockery, (“did you see any little green men?”) I picked up my drink and said "I see how this is going" and moved to the bar. The ringleader calls out "Oh don't leave, Ken, we believe you" and they all start laughing.

I’m an accomplished systems engineer working in embedded systems controlling high speed machinery being mocked by farmers and truckers. It’s enough to make baby Jeebus weep.

She comes in later and I immediately grab her and tell her not to say anything about what we saw. She goes "oh, I wasn't going to, I figured they would mock me".

I've been pushing her to sit at their table and try to make some friends, but I myself am not impressed. The rich ones all inherited their money and the others are just not smart. Nice folks, normally, but now I've seen the other side.

One guy buys me a drink, and another comes over and apologizes for being a dick. The rest are suspiciously nice the next day, probably because they know they went over the line with the jokes and mockery.

They forget what I told them about being retired -- I no longer have to put up with assholes. Just solidifies my determination to ignore them as much as possible, which is easy to do. I usually sit at a table near the door and use the Legion's wifi to surf videos and news, since we are limited bandwidth at home.

I sit at their table maybe one day a week and try to suggest topics of conversation that don't involve livestock, hunting or who's doing who. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. It's a tough job. They laugh at my city ways and stupid questions about wildlife and such. We don't dare talk about all the places we've been or all the things we've done -- they have zero interest.

She brought in a Shutterfly picture essay of our time on the Romney campaign, and no one was interested. Same thing with the Tokyo trip. We gave up.

I have yet to find anyone I can have an intellectual conversation with, or anyone who actually follows the news in any in-depth fashion.

It's weird, but I can tell they appreciate someone at least trying to change the conversation, because I am always welcome to sit with them and that is definitely not true for a large number of other people. So strange.

I despair at times, but the search for intelligent life here continues.

Perhaps I should try going somewhere other than the bars? Nah, that's just crazy talk.

Besides, when I was working in Pullman, I totally enjoyed talking with the kids working at Applebees -- they were all in college, and most of them were whip smart.

It was an absolute *joy* to be able to use my full vocabulary and wit. I have never laughed so hard here as I did in Pullman joshing with the kids. They loved me.

Imagine making an obscure pun, and the other person not only gets it, but improves on it, which then kicks you up to the next level, and it goes back and forth and grows so quickly that you both end up just dying with laughter. It's a rare thing and I have learned to cherish those who can take me to that wonderful place. They are rare and special people.

Six months later, lo and behold, an article appears in the Kansas City Star. (No longer online, unfortunately).

Two million people saw TWO of these ballons during the day and the picture they had was an EXACT MATCH to what I had reported.

Turns out they were from DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and they actually copped to owning the balloons. It was the first “yeah, we did that” from them in their entire 70-year history.

Eureka! Print the article and take it in to show the regulars. No one cared. Old news.

So fast forward to 2022. Looking up in the night sky I counted SIX of these suckers camped out over this tiny town EVERY NIGHT. Population 2000.

I’ve been pointing them out to people all over town and seldom does anyone ask even the most obvious question:

What the hell is going on?

Project ALTA

Look up Project Bluebeam if you want to follow the rabbit hole.

We have this bullshit going on, and then a couple of weeks ago we find out these assholes are up to all sorts of skullduggery:

So just last week I was up investigating Yet Another Bump In The Night at 3am when I saw one of these balloons slowly land on the top of the mountain across the valley. Then it turned on the lights, and the forest was illuminated 200 yards in every direction.

It stayed on for 10 minutes and then went out.

We have some strange shit going on.