In these dark times, we need all the encouragement we can get. This stunningly good scene from The Lord of the Rings is my personal refuge from the horror we are living through these days:

Sam's Speech

“I can’t do this Sam.

I know. It’s all wrong. By rights we shouldn’t even be here. But we are.

It’s like in the great stories Mr. Frodo. The ones that really mattered.

Full of darkness and danger they were. Sometimes you didn’t want to know the end, because how could the end be happy?

How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad happens?

But in the end, it’s only a passing thing. The Shadow, even darkness must pass.

A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer.

Those are the stories that stayed with you. That meant something.

Even if you were too small to understand why.

I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand. I know now.

Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back only they didn’t.

They kept going. Because they were holding onto something.

What are we holding onto Sam?

That there’s some GOOD in this world, Mr. Frodo.

And it’s worth FIGHTING for.”

At times like this, when the world takes another horrible turn, it’s hard to keep your hopes up, to see the light. To hope that any of this will EVER get better.

Poor Iryna dies in a puddle of her own blood, for absolutely no reason:

Now Charlie Kirk has been assassinated by what appears to be a tranny, or tranny sympathizer (inscriptions on bullets found) and the effing leftists are dancing on his grave as they are wont to do:

Leftists celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

MSNBC FIRES Political Analyst Who Made DISGUSTING Remarks About Charlie Kirk

Everything I’ve seen, heard or read about Charlie Kirk said he was an extraordinary human being. A FAR, FAR better human being than any of the scum deriding him.

He died trying to bridge the left/right divide by just TALKING TO OTHERS.

Yes, I’m sending thoughts and prayers for his grieving family, you leftist assh*les.

These successive hammer blows are having a brutal effect on me, and leftists celebrating their deaths is sending me to a dark place.

And from Elon Musk, exercising his superpower:

Stunningly good rant from Matt Walsh

And now for something completely different

from here: Disowning Family over politics

I play music as I browse, and my favorite song just came on — ‘Believe’ by Brooks and Dunne. Believe

Check it out. For a while I got hooked on those first reaction videos on YouTube, where people record their impressions of a song as they hear it for the first time.

They almost always start with “I NEVER listen to country music, BUT someone wrote in and INSISTED I listen to this, so I will”.

By the end of the first chorus, at least three I watched were in actual tears. Can’t find them now, but here’s the first two I found on YouTube:

First Impression -- Believe

Shorts -- First Impression

And of course, Wikipedia and Rolling Stone crapped all over it, as expected. Here’s the only semi-objective part of their entry:

“"Believe" is a song written by Ronnie Dunn and Craig Wiseman, and recorded by American country music duo Brooks & Dunn. It was released in October 2005 as the second single from their album Hillbilly Deluxe, and it won the Country Music Association's 2006 awards for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.[1] Rolling Stone ranked "Believe" No. 33 on its list of the 40 Saddest Country Songs of All Time in 2019.[2]”

Yeah, ‘saddest’? Suck it, commies.

It’s one of the most amazing professions of belief in God that I have ever heard, done in an approachable way by an amazing vocalist.

Rolling Stone DIAF.

Leftists should beware of when the Saxon learns to hate.