So, we over-wintered in the foothills near San Antonio TX at Lake Medina, where we were introduced to the concept of Belt Sander Racing at the local watering hole, Jake’s:

You know, belt sanders:

They take one of these guys up above, put wheels on the sides to keep it inside the track, then race them down side-by-side a two-lane track for one hundred feet where they run into about 50 sheets of cardboard.

There are three divisions: stock, modified and funny car. The modifieds are on the left and the funny cars on the right and you can see the wheels on the front one on the right:

At the start, there’s an IHRA light board, exactly like the ones at drag races, but only about six inches tall.

There’s a rule that you MUST have a beer in one hand and the ‘go’ switch in the other.

The winning modified made the run in 2.1 seconds. The ‘thump’ when it hit the cardboard was quite impressive. If my math is correct, that’s 32 MPH.

They have leagues and this is serious business, even though it’s just 5 bucks to enter (and a belt sander, of course).

HCBSRA is the “High Country Belt Sander Racing Association”.

You can barely see the light board sticking up over the sander on the left with the beers standing ready at the start line :

About a hundred people showed up and the event lasted about three hours.

They even brought a longhorn bull that was trained to let people sit on it, so all the kids could get their pictures taken.

Wish I had a picture of that. It was a hoot.

They’d had a SEVEN YEAR drought and Lake Medina was a shadow of itself. I was able to leave the trailer and walk SEVEN MILES along a small creek until the water that was left was visible. That’s it in the upper left:

What was cool was the water lines from the houses along the ridge having to extend over ONE HUNDRED FEET down to the water.

The promotional literature for the RV park had a picture of this:

where the park was only a hundred feet to the left of that shot. It was a 7-mile walk to get to what was left of the water.