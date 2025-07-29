Biggest money laundering scandal in US history

ActBlue, those wonderful people who invented ‘smurfing’ where senior citizens living on fixed incomes make thousands of ‘donations’ to Democrats, are now in the crosshairs.

Recall some time ago every single officer of the corporation resigned at the same time. Funny that happened immediately after their ‘smurfing’ scheme was exposed.

“At the center of this shocking discovery is what investigators are calling the “Magic Mortgage” Money Laundering Scheme, which appears to be tied directly to ActBlue and its donor channels. This scheme allegedly uses inflated property sales and rapid same-day flips as a pipeline to funnel illicit funds through the U.S. financial and political systems.

In a years-long investigation, Finchem’s team, along with whistleblower Shawn Taylor, a former law enforcement officer from Millersville, Tennessee, have uncovered patterns of multiple same-day property transfers where values were inflated by as much as 100 times the original sale amount within hours.”