So, I was minding my own business reading this entry:

and out of curiosity I opened my Brave browser (because suck it, Google) and queried about my first three digits:

social security area number 284

and this is what it returned:

“The Social Security area number 284 is officially not issued.

While the first three digits of a Social Security Number (SSN) historically indicated the state or territory where the application was filed, the number 284 falls within a range that the Social Security Administration has reserved and never assigned to applicants. Specifically, area numbers in the 200s generally correspond to states in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions (such as Maryland, Virginia, and the Carolinas), but 284 is excluded from these valid ranges.

Valid SSN area numbers are generally assigned in a non-consecutive order to manage administrative groups, but certain ranges like 284 are explicitly blocked. If you encounter an SSN starting with 284, it is not a valid historical or current assignment from the Social Security Administration.”

Hmph. I’ve got 12 years of SS checks that say otherwise.

I also have reams of correspondence from SS that states my 284 number right at the top.

And I suppose I could find some old paychecks with that number on them, too.

This seems like a Bad Thing if their AI is so certain I do not exist.

Oh well. Their money still spends. I guess I could start a new branch of the Quality Learing Center attending to the educational needs of the neighbors calves in case they change their minds.