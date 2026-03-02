This morning, for the first time ever, my wife and I hugged each other and proclaimed through tears that we ‘were making a change in this world’. I am humbled and thank God for leading us here, though the journey could have been a little less arduous. (hint, hint).

A wonderful human and a new subscriber actually pledged me money over the weekend. I sent him the following email:

“As I wrote in my very first entry, I intend for my substack to always be free, since my intent in creating it was to get the news out about how to cure cancer without entering the Cancer Industrial Complex.

While I am not wealthy, I really appreciate your pledge, sir. But I will not be signing up to be paid.

If you really want to help me, spread the news about curing cancer without doctors.

As I told my lovely, long-suffering wife, if we can help save ONE PERSON from the Cancer Industrial Complex, our lives can be considered a raging success.

Spread the word. That is more than enough payment.

Your kindness has brought me to tears, yet again.

I watch my descent into ‘old softy’ status with concern and a slight smile on my face.

Ken Smith

“She is a very private person and wanted no part of broadcasting her travails to the world. I argued her into allowing it by telling her if we could prevent EVEN ONE PERSON from falling into the clutches of the cancer industrial complex we could count our lives as a success. She agreed. I love that girl. She is the love of my life.

43 years and we are going stronger than we ever have before. Every day is a blessing.”

We Cured Cancer Twice - by Ken Smith

My favorite posts of 2025 - by Ken Smith

My first stop every day

I discuss in detail how I came to despise the Cancer Industrial Complex here:

She is now on her SEVENTH recurrence of an ‘aggressively recurring’ cancer called MEC (mucinous eccrine carcinoma). We’ve cured it three times without doctors after the horror show detailed in the series of entries above.

Our last oncologist started us on a diagnostic tool that purported to find cancer with just a blood test. Had a blood draw in September and heard nothing from him as to results.

Went back to see him February of the next year and he told us the test had come back positive from September. He just ‘forgot’ to tell us. Asshole. Haven’t talked to him since.

EVERY oncologist (cancer doctor) we have met has had a smiling face and a merciless, money-grubbing attitude. They can ALL die in a fire as far as we are concerned.

The Rockefellers created the AMA (American Medical Association) in 1847, with the express purpose of eliminating the naturopathic health industry. Thousands of years of natural cures for common ailments were tossed out the window with the intent of creating a monolithic industry that could be controlled through donations from an elite class who wanted to decimate humanity. American Medical Association

Mission accomplished. Though my gimlet-eyed view of their current purpose may not have applied to their early years, the Covid response has cemented the skepticism I have of the medical industry as it is practiced today.

So, the list of screwups by the medical/pharma industry is getting pretty damn long.

The Covid debacle. Making ivermectin impossible to buy even though it was number 3 on the ‘Top 5 medicines to have’ list from the CDC. Literally BILLIONS of doses of ivermectin in the last 20 years have been given, with zero side effects.

Our local pharmacist told us he was FORBIDDEN to sell us ivermectin in any form, by edict of Fauci and the CDC.

We even stopped in at the North 40 store (all things country) and they refused to sell us the horses-only version of ivermectin, the one Jimmy Kimmel mocked as ‘horse goo’. Assholes.

And we haven’t talked about the Covid ‘vaccine’ being a purpose-built genocidal psyop that we are still paying for today. That’s a whole nother entry all by itself.

Vaccines. Turns out they KNEW they were causing autism and decided, hell, we make a shit ton of money on these, so full speed ahead!

HIV medications. Also spearheaded by Fauci, nuff said. There’s also publications saying HIV was a gain-of-function disease designed by the government.

So, we got that going for us, which is nice.

The Food Pyramid.

Big Pharma.

Our own effing government:

There’s a lot more, but I find I have met the email size limit.

Don’t trust the medical industry. Don’t take statins or SSRIs (anti-depressants) and don’t take blood pressure meds — the American Heart Association keeps lowering the numbers in a (pretty successful) attempt to get EVERYONE over 50 on them.

When I go to see my doctor at age 72 and they ask what medications I take I tell them I take NOTHING. They’ve been so successful scaring us to death with bought-and-paid-for fairy tales they always look at me like I’m a unicorn.

Do your own research. Always. Be their worst nightmare — an informed patient.